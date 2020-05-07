Plea in NGT seeks high-level committee to probe Vizag gas leak

A plea has been filed before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) seeking constitution of a high-level committee to probe the gas leak incident in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam that killed at least 11 people.

Gas leaked from a chemical plant in Vizag in the early hours of Thursday has affected over 1,000 people in nearby villages. The styrene gas leaked from the multinational LG Polymers Plant quickly spread to villages in a five-kilometre radius. The leak took place around 2.30 am on Thursday.

The Centre for Wildlife and Environmental Litigation Foundation approached the NGT seeking constitution of a high-level committee, comprising of judges and officers, not below the rank of Joint Secretary, to enquire into Vizag gas leak incident and direct the state to ensure the protection and security of the residents of the surrounding area.

The CWEL Foundation has requested an urgent hearing from the NGT.

NHRC notice to Andhra Pradesh Government and Centre over deaths and sufferings to several people due to styrene gas leakage in Vizag District (07.05.2020)

The NGO said in its plea that the gas leakage has caused breathing issues among the people living in the surrounding areas.

Residents fall unconscious after developing breathing complications, it said, adding that residents are facing breathing issues.

Several people in rush to escape from the mishap fell along the road, it said, adding that children are worst affected due to the gas leakage.

It noted that crops have also been damaged due to the impact of gases and cattle that were tied have also died.

"From the above, it is clear that STATE POLLUTION CONTROL BOARD, as well as the industrial company, has failed to act in accordance with the law and the said wilful negligence has resulted into deaths of residents," the foundation said.

"Hence CWEL Foundation has requested for an independent high-level committee headed by Retd Justice, officials not below the rank of JT SECRETARY level and SENIOR MOST SCIENTISTS to investigate and inquire into the shortcoming and to provide its report to NGT in a time-bound manner," the plea said.

The National Human Rights Commission has also taken suo moto cognizance of the reports.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the NHRC said it has observed that though prima-facie, as of now, there are no reports regarding human error or negligence but the fact that innocent citizens have lost their lives and thousands have fallen sick, is indeed a serious issue of violation of human rights.

"Right to life of the victims has been grossly violated. At a time when the human lives across the country are at stake due to spread of Covid-19 virus and everyone is forced to stay indoors, the gruesome tragedy has come as a bolt from the blue for the people," the NHRC said.

"Accordingly, the Commission has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary, Government of Andhra Pradesh calling for a detailed report in the matter including the status of the rescue operation, the medical treatment provided to the people fallen sick and relief and rehabilitation provided by the state authorities to the affected families," the commission said.