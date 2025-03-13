To ensure safety, Noida Police will deploy special teams to prevent traffic violations.

As Holi approaches, Noida Police have announced strict measures to curb reckless celebrations. Those caught using hooters or sirens while playing Holi will face a fine of Rs 10,000. DCP (Traffic) Lakhan Singh Yadav stated that traffic police will monitor key areas and take strict action against violations, including drunk driving and reckless behaviour under Section 190 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Strict Traffic Rules for Holi

To ensure safety, Noida Police will deploy special teams to prevent traffic violations. The use of hooters and sirens not only causes disturbance but also poses risks on the road. Offenders will be fined heavily, and their vehicles may be impounded.

A major focus will be on preventing drunk driving. A special drive has been launched, with checkpoints at major intersections where breathalyser tests will be conducted. In 2024, Noida recorded 1,165 accidents, leading to 462 deaths and 966 injuries. Authorities issued 28 lakh challans last year, including:

86,890 for speeding

1,71,747 for wrong-side driving

532 for drunk driving

With rising road accidents, the police aim to enforce these rules strictly during Holi to prevent mishaps.

Restrictions on Holi celebrations

Apart from traffic rules, Noida’s GB Nagar sports department has imposed restrictions on Holi celebrations at sports grounds. Holi parties at cricket and football grounds are strictly banned, and residential societies must seek permission before organising pool parties.

Deputy sports officer Anita Nagar stated that notices have been sent to ground owners who planned Holi events with music and large gatherings. “Using sports grounds for such celebrations is disrespectful. We have instructed them to cancel all such events immediately,” she said.

Celebrate responsibly

With strict enforcement of rules, Noida residents are advised to celebrate Holi responsibly. Avoid using hooters, reckless driving, or playing loud music in restricted areas to prevent hefty fines and ensure a safe and enjoyable festival.

