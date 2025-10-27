FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Should learn from this': MP minister's shocking comments on Australian women cricketers' molestation

Delhi Traffic advisory for Chhath Puja 2025: Heavy congestion near major ponds expected, check key routes to avoid, diversions, metro instructions here

Ghaziabad Traffic Advisory for Chhath Puja 2025: Check restrictions, routes to avoid here

Who is Sunil Sardhania? Another fugitive gangster held at Delhi airport while returning to India from Costa Rica, faces charges for attack on singer Fazilpuria, property dealer's murder

Ajinkya Rahane sends strong message to selectors with 159 in Ranji Trophy, says India needed him in BGT

Man lends Rs 15,000 to female friend, her unexpected reply after 9 months goes viral

'With this kind of form...': Sunil Gavaskar makes BOLD claim on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's 2027 World Cup future

Cyclone Montha to make landfall on October 28; IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in these states

Bihar elections 2025: CM Nitish Kumar makes BIG statement attacking RJD's Lalu Yadav-Rabri Devi's pre-2005 rule , says 'ear of anarchy..., will never return...'

Women’s World Cup: India face huge setback as in-form batter Pratika Rawal suffers freak injury ahead of semi-final against Australia

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Should learn from this': MP minister's shocking comments on Australian women cricketers' molestation

MP minister makes shocking comments on Aus cricketers' molestation

Delhi Traffic advisory for Chhath Puja 2025: Heavy congestion near major ponds expected, check key routes to avoid, diversions, metro instructions here

Delhi Traffic advisory for Chhath Puja 2025: Heavy congestion near major ponds..

Ghaziabad Traffic Advisory for Chhath Puja 2025: Check restrictions, routes to avoid here

Ghaziabad Traffic Advisory for Chhath Puja 2025: Check restrictions, routes to a

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeIndia

INDIA

'Should learn from this': MP minister's shocking comments on Australian women cricketers' molestation

The incident occurred on October 23, when two Australian women's cricketers left their team hotel and headed to a cafe ahead of their clash against South Africa. It was during this period that the two Australian cricketers were allegedly "inappropriately touched" by a motorcyclist.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 27, 2025, 12:10 AM IST

'Should learn from this': MP minister's shocking comments on Australian women cricketers' molestation
The incident occurred on Thursday in Indore, MP.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Kailash Vijayvargiya, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Madhya Pradesh minister, has sparked a controversy as he blamed the two Australian women cricketers who were allegedly molested earlier this week in Indore. Vijayvargiya, 69, said there was a "mistake" on part of the players as well. On Thursday, two Australian women cricketers, part of the squad for the ongoing World Cup, were allegedly stalked and molested near their team hotel in Indore.

Speaking to NDTV, Vijayvargiya said: "Look, there has been a lapse. But the players suddenly leaving from there without telling anyone — they didn't even tell their coach — this is a mistake from their side too." He added: "The incident is unfortunate. But now the players should also learn from this. I feel that when we go to another country, or another city, we should also worry about our own safety." His comment comes just a day after another BJP leader raked up the religion of the arrested accused.

The incident occurred on October 23, when two Australian women's cricketers left their team hotel and headed to a cafe ahead of their clash against South Africa. It was during this period that the two Australian cricketers were allegedly "inappropriately touched" by a motorcyclist. The Australian team's management security complained about the "inappropriate behaviour" faced by the two players, and a case was subsequently registered. The accused, Aqeel Sheikh, has been apprehended and sent to police remand for two days. Sheikh is also said to have previous criminal record. The case has triggered rebuke from opposition leaders and once again raised serious questions about women's safety in the country.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat actress Sonam Bajwa stuns fans with classic off-white saree look for film's promotion; SEE PICS
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat actress Sonam Bajwa stuns with off-white saree look
After Australia ODIs, when will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli next represent India?
After Australia ODIs, when will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli next represent Indi
Rohit Sharma's century celebration gets special mention from wife Ritika Sajdeh on social media, see post here
Rohit Sharma's century celebration gets special mention from wife Ritika Sajdeh
'Tumhari aukaat kya hai?': Once mocked by colleagues, Aarti Gupta, mother of two, silenced critics by cracking PCS exam with rank...
'Tumhari aukaat kya hai?': Once mocked by colleagues, Aarti Gupta silenced...
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly couldn't control her tears, breaks down at final journey of her 'dad', video goes viral, fans react
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly breaks down at her 'dad' final journey
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE