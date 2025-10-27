'Should learn from this': MP minister's shocking comments on Australian women cricketers' molestation

The incident occurred on October 23, when two Australian women's cricketers left their team hotel and headed to a cafe ahead of their clash against South Africa. It was during this period that the two Australian cricketers were allegedly "inappropriately touched" by a motorcyclist.

Kailash Vijayvargiya, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Madhya Pradesh minister, has sparked a controversy as he blamed the two Australian women cricketers who were allegedly molested earlier this week in Indore. Vijayvargiya, 69, said there was a "mistake" on part of the players as well. On Thursday, two Australian women cricketers, part of the squad for the ongoing World Cup, were allegedly stalked and molested near their team hotel in Indore.

Speaking to NDTV, Vijayvargiya said: "Look, there has been a lapse. But the players suddenly leaving from there without telling anyone — they didn't even tell their coach — this is a mistake from their side too." He added: "The incident is unfortunate. But now the players should also learn from this. I feel that when we go to another country, or another city, we should also worry about our own safety." His comment comes just a day after another BJP leader raked up the religion of the arrested accused.

The incident occurred on October 23, when two Australian women's cricketers left their team hotel and headed to a cafe ahead of their clash against South Africa. It was during this period that the two Australian cricketers were allegedly "inappropriately touched" by a motorcyclist. The Australian team's management security complained about the "inappropriate behaviour" faced by the two players, and a case was subsequently registered. The accused, Aqeel Sheikh, has been apprehended and sent to police remand for two days. Sheikh is also said to have previous criminal record. The case has triggered rebuke from opposition leaders and once again raised serious questions about women's safety in the country.