Playboy India venues are now fully owned by Rohit Malhotra. No previous partners or investors, such as Sachin Joshi or Parag Sanghavi, are part of it. The brand has moved forward with a fresh vision, focusing on innovation, expansion, and delivering world-class nightlife experiences.

Playboy India Club is renowned as one of the finest clubs in the country, celebrated for its exceptional services and unparalleled entertainment experiences. Strengthening its robust foothold in the Indian market, the club has consistently been a favorite among nightlife enthusiasts. With a commitment to delivering luxury and sophistication, Playboy India Club continues to set benchmarks in the industry. Rohit Malhotra, CEO of Playboy India Venues, sheds light on the club's remarkable journey, ambitious expansion plans, and sustained growth, emphasizing the brand's vision to redefine premium entertainment and nightlife in India.

1. Playboy India has been expanding rapidly. How many clubs and venues are currently operational, and how does this compare to last year’s footprint?

We have been on a steady growth trajectory, expanding our presence across multiple cities. Currently, we have two high-energy clubs located in Delhi and Chandigarh. Additionally, we operate two vibrant beer gardens in Dehradun and Guwahati, which offer a unique social and nightlife experience. We also have a Bunny Bar in Bangalore, which adds to our diverse portfolio of entertainment venues. Last year, our footprint was slightly smaller, but with our ongoing expansion plans, we are targeting the launch of another two to three new venues this year. Our focus is on bringing exclusive and engaging nightlife experiences to key metropolitan areas, ensuring that we cater to our audience’s evolving preferences and demand for premium entertainment spaces. Playboy India venues are now owned by Rohit Malhotra, further strengthening the brand’s leadership and vision.

2. What has been the year-over-year revenue growth for Playboy India in the past three years, and what’s your projected revenue for 2025?

Over the past three years, our revenue has consistently grown, reflecting the increasing demand for premium nightlife experiences. We have seen a 15% rise in revenue compared to last year, which is a testament to our strong brand positioning and customer loyalty. This steady growth is driven by a combination of factors, including our commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and strategic expansion into key markets. For 2025, we are optimistic about achieving even higher growth, targeting a revenue figure that is nearly double our current numbers. To support this expansion, we have allocated an additional ₹50 crore in capital investment this year, ensuring that we continue to scale efficiently while maintaining the highest standards of service and experience. We are also exploring new revenue streams, such as exclusive events and curated experiences, to enhance our financial performance. With Playboy India venues now owned by Rohit Malhotra, we are confident in our ability to drive further success and expansion.

3. By the end of 2025, how many new Playboy outlets do you plan to open, and which cities are your top priorities for expansion?

Our expansion plans for the near future are ambitious yet strategic. By the end of 2025, we aim to open new venues in key metropolitan and tourist-centric cities, including Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Goa. These locations have been identified based on market demand, consumer trends, and our brand's positioning within the premium nightlife segment. We are committed to bringing world-class nightlife experiences to these cities while maintaining the exclusivity and high standards that Playboy India is known for. Additionally, we are continuously evaluating emerging markets and exploring potential collaborations to further strengthen our presence in the industry. With the ownership now under Rohit Malhotra, our vision for growth and expansion has become even more focused and driven, ensuring sustained success for the brand.

4. Playboy India has had various partnerships in the past. Who are the current stakeholders, and is anyone from the previous partnerships still involved?

Playboy India venues are now fully owned by Rohit Malhotra. No previous partners or investors, such as Sachin Joshi or Parag Sanghavi, are part of it. The brand has moved forward with a fresh vision, focusing on innovation, expansion, and delivering world-class nightlife experiences.

Disclaimer-

(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)