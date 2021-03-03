Platform ticket price raised at key Mumbai stations to prevent overcrowding: Check full list here

Amidst rise in coronavirus cases, the Indian Railways has increased platform ticket prices for passengers at certain key stations in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to Rs 50.

The move was taken by the Maharashtra government to prevent over-crowding at railway stations during the upcoming summer season in the wake of a pandemic.

The new rate for platform tickets came into effect on February 24, 2021, and this will remain effective till June 15 this year.

Central Railways’ Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Shivaji Sutar said that instead of the previous rate of Rs 10, a platform ticket now will cost at Rs 50 at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) stations in Mumbai, as well as neighbouring Thane, Panvel, Kalyan and Bhiwandi Road stations, PTI quoted the Central Railways’ Chief Public Relations Officer as saying.

Meanwhile, as Mumbai is witnessing a spike in the cases of coronavirus, the police have tightened the noose around the violators of COVID-19 guidelines.

As per Mumbai Police PRO, the Mumbai police have taken action against 58,000 people who were found without a mask in public places in the last 13 days.

"Mumbai Police has collected a fine of Rs 1.16 crores so far," the Mumbai Police PRO said.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 80,302 active cases in Maharashtra."20,36,790 people have cured of the disease in Maharashtra while 52,238 people succumbed to the virus in the state," the ministry said.

(With ANI inputs)