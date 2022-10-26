Platform ticket price hiked at 14 railway stations, including Varanasi and Lucknow; details

The price of a platform ticket has increased by Rs 20 once more. The cost of platform tickets that were previously accessible for Rs 10 was also raised by Rs 20 on October 2. The tariff has now been raised once more. The platform ticket will now be offered for Rs 50. This rate will be applicable at 14 stations, including Lucknow-Varanasi Junction of the Lucknow Division of Northern Railway, from October 26 to November 6.

This is being done to assist avoid unnecessary crowding at train stations during festivals, which is the reason. However, given the rising rate of inflation, it is clear that a platform ticket of Rs. 50 represents a significant financial hardship for the average person.

Also read: https://www.dnaindia.com/india/report-chhath-puja-2022-2-special-trains-to-run-till-end-of-this-festive-season-check-dates-routes-2995907

Platform ticket rates were recently revised on October 2:

On October 2, the price of a platform ticket at the Lucknow, Varanasi Junction, Barabanki Junction, Ayodhya Cantt, Ayodhya, Akbarpur, Shahganj, Jaunpur Junction, Sultanpur Junction, Rae Bareli, Janghai, Bhadohi, Pratapgarh, and Unnao stations of the Lucknow Division of the Northern Railway were increased by Rs. 10. The cost increased by Rs. 20 and was made Rs. 30. The decision would subsequently be in effect from October 2 to November 5, it was then said.

On October 25, nevertheless, the Railways revised their decision. Now, platform tickets for the Lucknow division's 14 stations will cost Rs 50 from October 26 to November 6.

Also read: https://www.dnaindia.com/india/report-up-sultanpuri-mla-mannu-ansari-s-security-guard-attacked-in-shramjeevi-express-carbine-gun-snatched-2995936

'Decision taken to stop unnecessary crowd of festivals'

The prices of platform tickets have increased, according to Rekha Sharma, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Lucknow, Northern Railway, in consideration of the upcoming festivals. So that only essential passengers use the platform and station. Additionally, overcrowding can be avoided.

At the same time, plans are being made to provide passenger facilities in a planned manner in light of the upcoming festivals, according to Lucknow's Divisional Railway Manager Suresh Kumar Sapra.