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Plastic currency notes soon? Why is RBI mulling to replace paper notes?

The RBI is exploring the possibility of introducing polymer currency notes in India, reviving a proposal that was shelved nearly a decade ago due to technical challenges.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 06, 2026, 12:07 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Plastic currency notes soon? Why is RBI mulling to replace paper notes?
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India may soon join a growing list of countries that use polymer-based currency notes, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) confirming that it is examining a proposal to introduce plastic banknotes.

Speaking on Friday, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the proposal is currently in its early stages and is being evaluated by the central bank.

A Proposal Revived After Nearly 10 Years

The idea of introducing polymer currency is not new. More than a decade ago, the RBI had explored the possibility of replacing certain paper notes with polymer ones as part of a pilot project.

In 2014, the government informed Parliament that one billion polymer notes of Rs 10 denomination would be introduced on a trial basis. The experiment was planned across five cities chosen for their diverse climatic and geographical conditions—Kochi, Mysore, Jaipur, Shimla and Bhubaneswar.

However, the project never moved beyond the trial stage.

Why Is RBI Considering Polymer Notes?

The renewed interest comes at a time when the volume of currency in circulation remains high and the cost of printing and replacing paper notes continues to rise.

Paper notes wear out relatively quickly and require frequent replacement, adding to printing and distribution expenses. Large quantities of damaged and discarded notes also create logistical and environmental challenges.

Polymer notes, on the other hand, are generally more durable and have a longer lifespan than traditional paper currency. They are also considered more resistant to moisture, dirt and physical damage.

Earlier Plan Was Shelved

Despite initial enthusiasm, the RBI's earlier attempt to introduce polymer notes was eventually put on hold. At the time, authorities encountered several technological and operational challenges that prevented the project from moving forward. As a result, India continued with its existing paper-based currency system.

What Happens Next?

Governor Sanjay Malhotra clarified that the proposal remains at a preliminary stage and no final decision has been taken yet.

If approved, the move could mark one of the biggest changes to India's currency system in recent years. For now, the RBI is studying the feasibility of polymer notes and evaluating whether the benefits outweigh the costs and operational requirements involved in the transition.

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