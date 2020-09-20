Planning to visit Uttarakhand? Read these guidelines on inter-state travel first

Here is what you need to know about interstate travel guidelines if you are planning to travel to Uttarakhand.

With the gradual reopening of the tourism sector, the Uttrakhand government has issued guidelines regarding the inter-State movement of persons in view of 'Unlock 4'.

As per the guidelines, every person entering the state will have to go through thermal screening at the point of entrances, including border check posts, airports and railway stations as well as border bus stands.

"District administration shall make arrangement for the thermal screening of all inbound persons at border check posts, airport, railway stations and border district bus stands," the guidelines issued by Uttarakhand government on Saturday read.

The guidelines also directed that social distancing norms must be strictly followed. "If a person is found symptomatic then antigen test to be conducted by district administration. If the antigen test comes positive then appropriate SOP shall be followed. At all times in public premises, every person will follow norms of social distancing and wearing of masks," it read.

According to the guidelines, registration is mandatory for all inbound persons on the Smart City web portal prior to their travel. All inbound people have to mandatorily download Aarogya Setu App. During registration, relevant documents as sought in the registration portal shall be uploaded.

The state currently has 12,465 active COVID-19 cases, with 1,172 new cases reported on Saturday.