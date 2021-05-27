Planning to buy an oxygen concentrator? Know types, models and price in details here

Amid the second wave of COVID-19, the sale of oxygen concentrators saw a spike. Oxygen concentrators dispense oxygen in almost exactly the same way that oxygen tanks do, delivering oxygen directly to the patient via the same nasal cannula or oxygen masks. However, where oxygen tanks contain a fixed amount of pressurized oxygen, concentrators collect oxygen from the surrounding air, concentrate it, and then deliver it to the patient, removing the need for replacement or refilling.

Types of oxygen concentrators?

Concentrators are also available in multiple styles, offering larger models for use at home or in the hospital as well as more compact models perfect for traveling and moving out and about and the good part is that you can get oxygen concentrators on Amazon.

There are two types of concentrators available in the market— continuous flow and pulse dose. Continuous flow oxygen provides the same flow of oxygen every minute unless it is turned off irrespective of whether the patient is breathing it in or not, while pulse dose oxygen concentrator detects breathing pattern and dispenses oxygen when it detects inhalation, according to Indian Express report.

Things to keep in mind before buying an oxygen concentrator

Normal air will have 21 per cent oxygen. Concentrator sucks atmospheric air, filter nitrogen and other gases and compresses remaining oxygen dispense it through the cannula. Indian Express report says that “If f 1 litre oxygen is provided to the patient through the concentrator, the oxygen percentage (or fraction of inspired air) in lungs rises to 24 per cent, with 2 litres it rises to 28 per cent and with 10 litres it rises to 60 per cent. Depending on need, the litres of oxygen per minute have to be regulated.”

You should take a physician’s advice before giving oxygen to a patience. You should always keep a pulse oximeter with you. ‘Oxygen concentrators can supply between 0.1 litres per minute (LPM) to 5 to 10 LPM. A concentrator has 92-95 per cent pure oxygen,’ read the report.

Best oxygen concentrator models

Buying an oxygen concentrator from an authorised brand and a reputed brand like Philips, BPL, and Acer BioMedicals is always recommended as many knockoffs are available in the market these days. Buying an oxygen concentrator from a trusted brand will ensure that it will deliver the advertised oxygen capacity and concentration.

Here are a few oxygen concentrators that you can consider for usage at home:

BPL Oxy 5 Neo Dual (two oxygen outlets) - Capacity: 5L; Oxygen concentration: 93%; Price: Rs 65,000Philips EverFlo – Capacity: 5L; Oxygen concentration: 93%; Price: Rs 45,000BPL Oxy 5 Neo – Capacity: 5L; Oxygen concentration: 93%; Price: Rs 65,000Acer Biomedicals (ABM) Oxicon 11 – Capacity: 5L; Oxygen concentration: 93%; Price: Rs 35,000