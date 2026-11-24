Buying a new car could soon become more expensive as four major automakers announce price hikes. Check out how much Tata, Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, and Audi cars will cost more, and from when the new prices will come into effect.

If you are also planning to buy a new car soon, then it could cost you more as four major automobile manufacturers have announced a price hike, citing rising input costs. Tata Motors announced a price revision across its entire portfolio, which includes both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles (EVs). Tata has announced an average price increase of 0.5 percent, effective from December 1, 2026.

''While TMPV continues to absorb a significant portion of these increases, a part of the impact is being passed on to customers through this increase. The extent of the price revision will vary across models and variants, ensuring that every vehicle continues to deliver meaningful value to customers,'' Tata Motors said.

Like Tata Motors, Hyundai Motor India also announced a price hike of up to Rs 8,000 across select models, effective from December 1, 2026. Similar to Tata Motors, Hyundai also cited an increase in input costs as the reason behind the revision. ''While the company has consistently absorbed a substantial part of the rising costs through internal efficiencies and cost optimisation measures, it has become necessary to pass on a limited portion of the increased costs to customers,'' Hyundai Motor India said.

Not only this, luxury carmaker Audi announced an increase of up to two percent in the ex-showroom prices of its models. However, this revision will take effect from January 1, 2027.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki has already revised prices of select models and variants from November 22, with an estimated volume-weighted average price increase of around 0.31 percent. ''Despite sustained cost-reduction efforts, prevailing cost pressures necessitate passing on a portion of the increase to the market, while minimising the impact on customers,'' Maruti Suzuki said.

Check car price hike and effective dates

Tata Motors: Average increase of 0.5 percent; effective December 1, 2026.

Hyundai: Up to Rs 8,000 on select models and variants; effective December 1, 2026.

Maruti Suzuki: Around 0.31 percent average increase; effective November 22, 2026.

Audi: Up to 2 percent across its model range; effective January 1, 2027.

(With inputs from ANI)