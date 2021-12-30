Search icon
Planning New Year celebrations in Delhi, Mumbai? Know detailed COVID-19 curbs here

Amid the current COVID-19 surge, revised restrictions have been issued by the state governments in Delhi and Mumbai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 30, 2021, 06:15 PM IST

The recent COVID-19 surge in Delhi and Mumbai has sparked a wave of concern among the authorities and the residents regarding a third wave hitting the cities soon. Amid these fears, the authorities have decided to issue revised and stricter COVID-19 guidelines.

The Delhi government has recently issued a yellow alert of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the city, due to the rise of COVID-19 and Omicron cases, under which several new restrictions have been imposed in the national capital.

Similarly, the Maharashtra government has also tightened its COVID-19 curbs across the state, and a night curfew has been imposed to control the rate of infection. These new restrictions need to be kept in mind before one steps out to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

COVID-19 guidelines in Delhi for New Year celebrations-

  • A night curfew has been imposed in Delhi from 10 pm to 5 am, till further notice.
  • All restaurants and bars are permitted to operate in Delhi with 50 percent capacity. Restaurants are allowed to remain open from 8 am to 10 pm while bars are allowed to open from 12 noon to 10 pm.
  • Other guidelines under the yellow alert include the closure of schools, colleges, cinemas, and gyms.
  • Cinema halls, banquet halls, spas, gyms, outdoor yoga activities, amusement parks, stadiums, swimming pools, etc are to remain closed.
  • Delhi Metro, buses, and other public transports will operate at 50 percent capacity.

COVID-19 guidelines in Mumbai for New Year celebrations-

  • In the BMC area, no New Year celebrations are permitted due to the COVID-19 surge.
  • Gatherings of more than five people are not allowed at public places between 9 pm to 6 am.
  • A night curfew has been imposed in Maharashtra, and the timings are 9 pm to 6 am.
  • The booking of banquet halls, boats, and clubs for parties is not allowed on December 31.
  • Restaurants, gyms, spas, cinemas, theatres can only operate at 50 percent of the capacity.
  • Hotels, bars, and clubs are not allowed to host any New Year events or parties.

Delhi and Mumbai both have recorded a massive surge of COVID-19 cases in the cities, due to which strict curbs have been implemented. Delhi logged over 900 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday while Mumbai logged 2510 new cases.

