Planning New Year celebrations in Delhi, Mumbai? Know detailed COVID-19 curbs here

The recent COVID-19 surge in Delhi and Mumbai has sparked a wave of concern among the authorities and the residents regarding a third wave hitting the cities soon. Amid these fears, the authorities have decided to issue revised and stricter COVID-19 guidelines.

The Delhi government has recently issued a yellow alert of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the city, due to the rise of COVID-19 and Omicron cases, under which several new restrictions have been imposed in the national capital.

Similarly, the Maharashtra government has also tightened its COVID-19 curbs across the state, and a night curfew has been imposed to control the rate of infection. These new restrictions need to be kept in mind before one steps out to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

COVID-19 guidelines in Delhi for New Year celebrations-

A night curfew has been imposed in Delhi from 10 pm to 5 am, till further notice.

All restaurants and bars are permitted to operate in Delhi with 50 percent capacity. Restaurants are allowed to remain open from 8 am to 10 pm while bars are allowed to open from 12 noon to 10 pm.

Other guidelines under the yellow alert include the closure of schools, colleges, cinemas, and gyms.

Cinema halls, banquet halls, spas, gyms, outdoor yoga activities, amusement parks, stadiums, swimming pools, etc are to remain closed.

Delhi Metro, buses, and other public transports will operate at 50 percent capacity.

COVID-19 guidelines in Mumbai for New Year celebrations-

In the BMC area, no New Year celebrations are permitted due to the COVID-19 surge.

Gatherings of more than five people are not allowed at public places between 9 pm to 6 am.

A night curfew has been imposed in Maharashtra, and the timings are 9 pm to 6 am.

The booking of banquet halls, boats, and clubs for parties is not allowed on December 31.

Restaurants, gyms, spas, cinemas, theatres can only operate at 50 percent of the capacity.

Hotels, bars, and clubs are not allowed to host any New Year events or parties.

Delhi and Mumbai both have recorded a massive surge of COVID-19 cases in the cities, due to which strict curbs have been implemented. Delhi logged over 900 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday while Mumbai logged 2510 new cases.