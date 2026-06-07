Planning a Mussoorie getaway? Police divide city into four super zones amid heavy traffic congestion

If you are also planning to visit Mussoorie via the Dehradun route, then be prepared for possible delays as a surge in tourist arrivals has led to heavy traffic congestion in the city.

Check the latest advisory from Dehradun Police if you are travelling to Mussoorie from Delhi NCR. (Pic Credits: Screengrab from ANI video)

To get respite from heatwaves in the northern part of India, several people from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and particularly Delhi NCR are flocking towards Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh in recent weeks. A massive influx of tourists travelling to Mussoorie from Delhi NCR has also been seen due to the ongoing summer vacation in schools, Char Dham Yatra and the weekend rush, which has led to heavy traffic congestion on the Dehradun-Mussoorie route. To overcome this, the Dehradun Police has implemented a special traffic management plan, under which routes for vehicles travelling to and from Dehradun and Mussoorie have been divided into four super zones, 10 zones and 19 sectors.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Ankit Kandari, Circle Officer (Traffic), on Sunday said that police officers have been deployed in large numbers to regulate traffic movement on the route.

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#WATCH | Dehradun, Uttarakhand: On the massive influx of tourists heading to Mussoorie, leading to increased traffic congestion on the Dehradun-Mussoorie route, CO Traffic, Ankit Kandari, says, “…considering the traffic from Dehradun, Mussoorie, and the Char Dham Yatra, we have… pic.twitter.com/asa9Bbx2pK — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 7, 2026

''Considering the traffic from Dehradun, Mussoorie, and the Char Dham Yatra, we have divided the entire Dehradun area into 4 super zones, 10 zones, and 19 sectors. Officers of the rank of CO, Inspector, and SI have been deployed to oversee these zones and super zones, and personnel have been stationed at all major intersections, junctions, and entry points,'' he said.

The Circle Officer said that officers have been deployed in shifts and the parking areas have also been inspected. ''Staff are deployed in morning and evening shifts, and parking sites have been inspected…we urge tourists to park their vehicles only at designated parking areas and to follow the prescribed routes…we have deployed drone teams in both Mussoorie and Dehradun. Our teams monitor areas with heavy traffic using drones and CCTV cameras. These teams immediately alert the traffic and local police units,'' he added.

The police have also appealed to visitors and local residents to follow traffic advisories and cooperate with officers deployed on duty. Travellers have also been advised to plan their journeys to avoid unnecessary stops on busy roads.