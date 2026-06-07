FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
FIFA World Cup 2026: How much is the trophy worth and what makes it special?

FIFA World Cup 2026: How much is the trophy worth and what makes it special?

India's Fertility Rate Falls Below Replacement Level Needed To Maintain Stable Population

India's Fertility Rate Falls Below Replacement Level Needed To Maintain Stable Population

Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt intensifies crackdown on illegal construction and encroachments

Delhi govt intensifies crackdown on illegal construction, encroachments

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket

Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket

How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government? Details here

How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government?

Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan, 90s' superstar looks visibly broken at producer's last rites

Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan

HomeIndia

INDIA

Planning a Mussoorie getaway? Police divide city into four super zones amid heavy traffic congestion

If you are also planning to visit Mussoorie via the Dehradun route, then be prepared for possible delays as a surge in tourist arrivals has led to heavy traffic congestion in the city.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 07, 2026, 07:28 PM IST

Planning a Mussoorie getaway? Police divide city into four super zones amid heavy traffic congestion
Check the latest advisory from Dehradun Police if you are travelling to Mussoorie from Delhi NCR. (Pic Credits: Screengrab from ANI video)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

To get respite from heatwaves in the northern part of India, several people from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and particularly Delhi NCR are flocking towards Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh in recent weeks. A massive influx of tourists travelling to Mussoorie from Delhi NCR has also been seen due to the ongoing summer vacation in schools, Char Dham Yatra and the weekend rush, which has led to heavy traffic congestion on the Dehradun-Mussoorie route. To overcome this, the Dehradun Police has implemented a special traffic management plan, under which routes for vehicles travelling to and from Dehradun and Mussoorie have been divided into four super zones, 10 zones and 19 sectors.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Ankit Kandari, Circle Officer (Traffic), on Sunday said that police officers have been deployed in large numbers to regulate traffic movement on the route.

Take a look

''Considering the traffic from Dehradun, Mussoorie, and the Char Dham Yatra, we have divided the entire Dehradun area into 4 super zones, 10 zones, and 19 sectors. Officers of the rank of CO, Inspector, and SI have been deployed to oversee these zones and super zones, and personnel have been stationed at all major intersections, junctions, and entry points,'' he said.

The Circle Officer said that officers have been deployed in shifts and the parking areas have also been inspected. ''Staff are deployed in morning and evening shifts, and parking sites have been inspected…we urge tourists to park their vehicles only at designated parking areas and to follow the prescribed routes…we have deployed drone teams in both Mussoorie and Dehradun. Our teams monitor areas with heavy traffic using drones and CCTV cameras. These teams immediately alert the traffic and local police units,'' he added.

The police have also appealed to visitors and local residents to follow traffic advisories and cooperate with officers deployed on duty. Travellers have also been advised to plan their journeys to avoid unnecessary stops on busy roads.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
FIFA World Cup 2026: How much is the trophy worth and what makes it special?
FIFA World Cup 2026: How much is the trophy worth and what makes it special?
Planning a Mussoorie getaway? Police divide city into four super zones amid heavy traffic congestion
Planning a Mussoorie getaway? Police divide city into four super zones
Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt intensifies crackdown on illegal construction and encroachments
Delhi govt intensifies crackdown on illegal construction, encroachments
IND vs AFG Test Day 2: Manav Suthar's 3/21 puts India on top as Afghanistan trail by 451 runs
IND vs AFG Test Day 2: Manav Suthar's 3/21 puts India on top as AFG trail by 451
Major change in Varanasi as Municipal Corporation plans relocation of meat and fish markets to city outskirts
Major change in Varanasi as Municipal Corporation plans relocation of meat
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket
Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket
How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government? Details here
How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government?
Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan, 90s' superstar looks visibly broken at producer's last rites
Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan
Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual journey set trends
Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual
Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, Bengaluru entrepreneur with freedom fighter roots, met superstar because of THIS person
Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, has freedom fighter roots
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement