Planning a last-minute trip? Central Railway adds 1,702 special trains for Diwali and Chhath

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Nita Ambani stuns in off-shoulder blouse, draped in Kanchivaram saree at London pink ball with daughter Isha Ambani; See Pics

India’s First Vande Bharat sleeper train with smart doors, ‘luxurious interiors’; Check route, launch date, fare

Bleeding Borders: Pakistan’s unending war with Taliban

Ranveer Singh shares Dhurandhar song with PM Narendra Modi edit, netizens brutally troll him: 'WTF, at least have...'

Watch: Video of Google Diwali bash at Hyderabad office goes viral, netizens react 'hurt ho raha hai'

Meet Dr Sivaranjani Santosh, woman behind landmark 8-year fight for transparency in ORS labels; All you need to know

IND vs AUS: Did Mitchell Starc bowl 176.5 kmph delivery to Rohit Sharma? Here's the truth

This state to deduct govt employees’ salary for neglecting parents, not Maharashtra, Bihar, Assam, it is…

Narak Chaturdashi 2025: Check date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals of this auspicious festival

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Jeh, Taimur enjoy Pataudi pre-Diwali bash, actress drops inside photos: 'Teen bhai teeno...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Parineeti Chopra rushed to Delhi hospital, Raghav Chadha accompanies actress, couple to welcome first child? Here's what we know

Parineeti Chopra rushed to Delhi hospital, Raghav Chadha accompanies actress

Nita Ambani stuns in off-shoulder blouse, draped in Kanchivaram saree at London pink ball with daughter Isha Ambani; See Pics

Nita Ambani stuns in off-shoulder blouse, draped in Kanchivaram saree at London

India’s First Vande Bharat sleeper train with smart doors, ‘luxurious interiors’; Check route, launch date, fare

India’s First Vande Bharat sleeper train with smart doors, ‘luxurious interiors’

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeIndia

INDIA

Planning a last-minute trip? Central Railway adds 1,702 special trains for Diwali and Chhath

CPRO added that Extra counters have been set up at major stations for the convenience and safety of the passengers.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 19, 2025, 11:14 AM IST

Planning a last-minute trip? Central Railway adds 1,702 special trains for Diwali and Chhath
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Central Railway will operate 1,702 special trains for the Diwali and Chhath Puja festivals in an effort to help passengers travel to their destinations and join their families on the festival.

CPRO, Central Railway, Swapnil Nila told ANI on Saturday, "The Central Railway is preparing for the upcoming Chhath and Diwali festivals by operating 1,702 special trains to help passengers travel to their destinations to celebrate with their families... These trains will start from stations such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Pune, Kolhapur, and Nagpur... Over 800 of these trains will serve routes to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and the northeastern states... Trains will connect various other locations within the country."

CPRO added that Extra counters have been set up at major stations for the convenience and safety of the passengers. He further added, "To ensure passenger comfort and safety, holding areas with a capacity of over 3,000 passengers each have been established at major stations, equipped with amenities such as food, water, toilets, and fans... Mobile UTS services are available for ticket booking, and additional ticket counters have been opened to reduce waiting time..."

Earlier on Saturday, the Indian Railways has decided to take strict action against social media handles sharing 'misleading' videos related to railway operations.

During this festive season, some social media handles have been circulating old or misleading videos, creating confusion among passengers, said the railways in a statement.

The railway administration stated that over 20 such social media handles have been identified, and the process of filing FIRs has been initiated. A 24x7 social media monitoring mechanism has been put in place to keep a close watch on such antisocial elements.

The railway has appealed to all social media users to refrain from sharing videos of crowds or other incidents at stations without verifying the facts.

Passengers are urged to rely only on official Railway notifications and verified social media handles of the Ministry of Railways, i.e., @RailMinIndia on X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube for authentic information. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IRCTC Scam Alert: How to check if your train ticket is booked by genuine agent or fraud one
IRCTC Scam Alert: How to check if your train ticket is booked by genuine agent o
Rohit Sharma becomes 5th Indian ever to achieve major milestone in international cricket
Rohit Sharma becomes 5th Indian ever to achieve major milestone
Coca-Cola eyes Rs 8801 crore IPO as Mukesh Ambani's Campa Cola makes comeback, possible listing in...
Coca-Cola eyes Rs 8801 crore IPO as Mukesh Ambani's Campa Cola makes comeback
From Lovely Runner to Be Melodramatic: 7 K-dramas that gained fame after their finales
From Lovely Runner to Be Melodramatic: 7 K-dramas that gained fame after their f
Anil Kumble Birthday Special: A look at India's legendary spinner's personal life
Anil Kumble Birthday Special: A look at legendary spinner's personal life
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE