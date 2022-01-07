Planet Marathi OTT’s Anuradha bets it will break stereotypes about Marathi content

Ever since the digital wave, Marathi content lacked an exclusive platform. Marathi films faced a tough competition at the box office and Marathi TV content had limitations of personalization for niche audience. Planet Marathi OTT has solved this problem by creating an OTT platform with a plethora of Marathi content for all ages, preferences and tastes! Makers now get a free hand in experimenting with bold and non-typical topics, both streaming and watching content has never been more pocket-friendly, and the experience of this platform is as effortless as any other global OTT platform. This is truly the new age for Marathi content!

Ever since their grand launch, Planet Marathi OTT has surprised audiences with path-breaking content like June, Jobless, Baap Beep Baap, Astitva, and more! This time Planet Marathi OTT bets on it’s latest web series Anuradha. The anticipation of the web series nearly broke the internet and now the web series is getting an amazing response across Maharashtra, India and the world! Anuradha is directed by Sanjay Jadhav. It is psychological crime thriller with an unexpected twist. Makers promise that Marathi fans have never seen anything like this before in Marathi crime thriller genre.

The plot revolves around Anuradha who is an ordinary girl in her 20s who has fallen in love with a lawyer. She finds herself dragged into a case of serial brutal homicides and she is the prime suspect. The panic and turmoil of Anuradha and her beau and their quest for truth, that's all the series is about. Is she really the “man-eater” the world says she is? The 50-second teaser drops a few hints merely revealing what to expect in this 7-epsiodic rollercoaster ride. Tejaswini Pandit puzzles her viewers in several different roles that project strikingly contrasting personalities. Fans are left wondering who are these doppelgangers.

The series has the complete entertainment formula of mystery, romance, thrill, intrigue, and suspense, backed by the power-packed performances from Tejaswini, Sonali Khare, Sukanya Kulkarni Mone, Sachit Patil, Sushant Shelar, Vidyadhar Joshi, Snehalata Vasaikar, Sanjay Khapre, Astad Kale, Vijay Andalkar, Chinmay Shintre, and Vrushali Chavan. Award-winning director Sanjay Jadhav grips his viewers from the beginning to the end with a tightly bound script and meaningful direction. This Diamond Entertainment Studio production is now streaming on Planet Marathi OTT.

-Brand Desk Content