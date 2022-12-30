Happy New Year 2023: Places to visit in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon for new year's eve celebrations

People all over the world, including those in Noida and the surrounding areas, will want to welcome the New Year 2023 with fun and festivities as the year 2022 draws to a close in order to thank the ending year on a positive note and also the hope that 2023 will also start with good and festive vibes. Take a look at the places to visit in Delhi-NCR, Noida, and Gurugram to celebrate New Year’s Eve or New Year.

Smaash, Noida

Smaash will be organizing a new year's eve party for the year 2023. People can book their tickets from Paytm online. Entry for kids who are below five years is free. People will have to carry a valid ID proof along with them. No refunds on the purchased ticket will be provided to individuals in case the event gets rescheduled. Organizers hold the right to deny entry who are in an inebriated state and to those who enter late for the event.

Imperfecto Ruin Pub, Noida

People are welcome to Imperfecto to celebrate New Year’s Eve and the New Years' party. Those who want to enter the party will have to follow certain guidelines such as: carrying valid ID proof, in case of rescheduling- individuals will not receive a refund on purchased tickets, organizers hold the right to deny entry to those who come late to the event.

SkymarkOne, Noida

SkymarkOne is one of the most luxurious rooftops with high-energy bars. People willing to celebrate New Year on a rooftop can come to SkymarkOne.

Lord of Drinks, Noida

Lord of Drinks is best known for its global flavours. People can visit Lord of Drinks to celebrate New Year keeping certain rules and regulations in mind which are: carrying valid ID proof, security procedures, including frisking, remain the right of the management, and people in an inebriated state may not be allowed entry.

Unwind, Khel Gaon, Delhi

A bustling café with informal dining, Unwind Cafe was created to satisfy all of the requirements of an urban gourmet. A magnificent and fascinating NYE experience is provided by the restaurant's authentic European and Mediterranean fare, wonderful atmosphere, and lovely Victorian décor. You can make reservations by simply getting in touch with the restaurant. There are various packages available, from gold to platinum.

Privee Novele XO, Hotel Shangrila, Delhi

This new year, let's go big! Thanks to Imran Khan, star of "Amplifier" and "Bewafa," being at Priveé, your New Year's Eve will be a wonderful fiesta! Your new year will be energised by the evening's exuberant atmosphere! The entry cost will be Rs. 6,999.

Huda City Ground, Gurugram

Amrit Maan & The Landers, a trio who formed their youth-inspiring band, will perform at the New Year's Eve celebration "Exotica Astronomia 2022," which features Punjabi music. A huge countdown to welcome 2023 with mesmerising lighting, images, and sound that will have you dancing as soon as you arrive!

BONUS: All ticket sales proceeds support the charity group that is organising the event. Greetings for the new year, indeed! Entry charges are Rs. 500.

Surajgarh farms, Gurugram

A fantastic celebration at Surajgarh with Gurnazar and the Punjabi vocalist Parmish Verma. The live DJ performance, live singer performances by Parmish Verma, Guenazar, and Sufi singer Ehsan Asgar, the epic New Year's Countdown, and the VIP Arena with the greatest cocktails (welcome drinks will be given at 8 p.m.) and live food counters are the highlights of the evening.