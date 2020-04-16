Pizza delivery boy in South Delhi tests positive for COVID-19; restaurant shuts down, more than 70 home-quarantined

Mojo Pizza has also issued a statement in which the pizza chain regretted the incident and said that it has suspended its operation for the time being.

After a pizza delivery boy in the national capital tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, people living in as many as 72 houses in South Delhi were asked by the authorities to stay in home-quarantine.

The individual is employed at the renowned pizza outlet in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar, called 'Mojo Pizza', which delivers a combo of pizza and box meals and groceries on-demand. The people he delivered pizzas to and the people who may have, in turn, come into contact with them, have been asked to stay in home-quarantine by the officials, who are now trying to trace the exact network of the virus' potential spread.

Mojo Pizza has also issued a statement in which the pizza chain regretted the incident and said that it has suspended its operation for the time being.

"As frontline workers, our delivery partners are at the highest risk when delivering essential items like food and grocery. But they have been fulfilling their duty to keep helping the society. As a company, we have been working very hard to ensure that each one of us follows all the best practices and safety measures to keep reducing the risk for any mishap, for both; our staff and our customers. There are temperature checks each day, the company provided masks & gloves, education on identifying symptoms and on self-isolation, strict protocols for sanitisation and zero contact delivery," the Mojo Pizza statement read.

Confirming the development, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain also said that 17 other delivery boys linked with the infected man have also been placed under institutional quarantine.

"A pizza delivery boy has been detected with COVID-19 here. 17 other delivery boys linked with him have been placed under institutional quarantine and 72 people have been placed under home quarantine," Jain said.

A pizza boy has been detected with #COVID19 here. 17 other delivery boys linked with him have been placed under institutional quarantine and 72 people have been placed under home quarantine: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain https://t.co/X7fbrA4hws pic.twitter.com/5c9aCftNXV — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020

Sharing more information, South Delhi District Magistrate BM Mishra said after the delivery boy tested positive, the authorities immediately decided to quarantine his colleagues at the outlet. A detailed trail was followed to identify each house where food was delivered by the outlet.

"We have found that 72 houses had taken delivery from that outlet and hence everyone has been told to follow precautionary measures and be under self- quarantine," Mishra said.

He added that there was no need to panic, as he had informed all the delivery boys to use masks and follow the safety measures while executing a delivery. But the decision to send all contact persons to quarantine was ‘necessary' as a precautionary measure.

The delivery boy in question is now undergoing treatment at a hospital. The Mother Diary outlay in the area, where the boy had also visited, is also being sanitised.

Some of the orders of the food outlet were also taken via Zomato and although every one of the delivery boy's colleagues has tested negative for COVID-19, as a precautionary measure, the restaurant has suspended its operations, Zomato said in a statement.

"All the co-workers of the said rider have tested negative and as a precaution, the restaurant where the rider worked has suspended operations," Zomato said in a statement.