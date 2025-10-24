Good news for passengers: IRCTC to run 22 special trains from Gorakhpur today ahead of Chhath Puja; Check full list, route, timings and more
Mallika Sherawat's diet secret: How she stays fit at 49 with no roti, no coffee and only...
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna take Uber ride in Australia, driver's surprised expression goes viral, watch
Piyush Pandey Dies: Legend behind 'Abki baar Modi Sarkaar' slogan, Cadbury’s 'Kuch Khaas Hai' — a look at his most iconic ads
Post-Festive Body Care: Worried about skin and air damage from air pollution? Here’s how to protect them from toxic air
Piyush Pandey, maker of iconic Fevicol, Cadbury ads, dies at 70
US President Donald Trump ends trade negotiations with Canada, accuses Ottawa of...
'It's in his DNA...': Insiders reveal key detail about ex-Canada PM Justin Trudeau, Katy Perry's 'romance'
Noida traffic advisory: Key diversions ahead of Chhath Puja 2025 on October 27, 28; Check route changes
Pune to Nanded in just 7 hours: New Vande Bharat train to cut travel time between these two cities; Check start date, distance, stoppages, ticket fares
INDIA
Piyush Pandey, Indian advertising legend, passed away, leaving behind iconic campaigns that celebrated India's culture and voice, connecting audiences through emotion, humour, and storytelling.
Indian advertising veteran Piyush Pandey passed away on Thursday, leaving behind a legacy that celebrates India's culture and voice with iconic advertisements. His ad campaigns connected the audience through emotion, humour and storytelling that continues to resonate even today. He transformed not just the tone but the very grammar of Indian advertising. Here's a revisit to Pandey's iconic ad campaigns:
Piyush worked across brands and even politics. He was behind the BJP election campaign slogan 'Ab Ki Baar, Modi Sarkaar', which became the defining line of the election that year.
Piyush's creativity for the adhesive brand went beyond imagination. With humorous storytelling, he highlighted unbreakable bonds with a series of campaigns, including the bus stuck with Fevicol, the egg that couldn't be broken, and the hilarious sofa ad.
In the 2000s, Cadbury faced challenges as a brand. To revitalise its image, Pyush Panday created the memorable advertisement "Pappu Pass Ho Gaya." This campaign was highly effective, helping the brand establish a strong presence in the Indian market and become a part of both big and small celebrations.
This Asian Paints campaign evokes the feeling of being at home. The ad, created in 2007, illustrates how homes are an integral part of our personality.
In the 90s, when the government wanted to spread awareness about polio, Piyush Pandey led a campaign featuring celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Aishwarya Rai, and others. It became a nationwide initiative that inspired people to fight against polio.
ALSO READ: Piyush Pandey, maker of iconic Fevicol, Cadbury ads, dies at 70