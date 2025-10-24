FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Piyush Pandey Dies: Legend behind 'Abki baar Modi Sarkaar' slogan, Cadbury’s 'Kuch Khaas Hai' — a look at his most iconic ads

Piyush Pandey, Indian advertising legend, passed away, leaving behind iconic campaigns that celebrated India's culture and voice, connecting audiences through emotion, humour, and storytelling.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 11:31 AM IST

Piyush Pandey Dies: Legend behind 'Abki baar Modi Sarkaar' slogan, Cadbury’s 'Kuch Khaas Hai' — a look at his most iconic ads
Indian advertising veteran Piyush Pandey passed away on Thursday, leaving behind a legacy that celebrates India's culture and voice with iconic advertisements. His ad campaigns connected the audience through emotion, humour and storytelling that continues to resonate even today. He transformed not just the tone but the very grammar of Indian advertising. Here's a revisit to Pandey's iconic ad campaigns:

2014 BJP Election Campaign:

Piyush worked across brands and even politics. He was behind the BJP election campaign slogan 'Ab Ki Baar, Modi Sarkaar', which became the defining line of the election that year. 

Fevicol’s legendary “Egg” commercial:

Piyush's creativity for the adhesive brand went beyond imagination. With humorous storytelling, he highlighted unbreakable bonds with a series of campaigns, including the bus stuck with Fevicol, the egg that couldn't be broken, and the hilarious sofa ad.

Cadbury, Pappu Pass Ho Gaya:

In the 2000s, Cadbury faced challenges as a brand. To revitalise its image, Pyush Panday created the memorable advertisement "Pappu Pass Ho Gaya." This campaign was highly effective, helping the brand establish a strong presence in the Indian market and become a part of both big and small celebrations.

Asian Paints, Har Ghar Kuch kehta Hai:

This Asian Paints campaign evokes the feeling of being at home. The ad, created in 2007, illustrates how homes are an integral part of our personality.

Pulse Polio, Do boond zindagi ki:

In the 90s, when the government wanted to spread awareness about polio, Piyush Pandey led a campaign featuring celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Aishwarya Rai, and others. It became a nationwide initiative that inspired people to fight against polio.

ALSO READ: Piyush Pandey, maker of iconic Fevicol, Cadbury ads, dies at 70

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
