Piyush Goyal's sharp jibe at Trump's H-1B visa fee hike: 'A bit afraid of...'

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal sharply reacted to US President Donald Trump's recent order to hike H-1B visa fee to USD 100,000 (Rs 88 lakh). Here's what he said.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 21, 2025, 08:55 PM IST

Piyush Goyal's sharp jibe at Trump's H-1B visa fee hike: 'A bit afraid of...'
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal (Image credit: PTI)
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal sharply reacted to US President Donald Trump's recent order to hike H-1B visa fee to USD 100,000 (Rs 88 lakh), stating that the world is a "bit afraid of India's talent". Goyal, a Lok Sabha MP from North Mumbai constituency, posted a snippet from his speech at an event. 

In his speech, he highlighted that  India achieved a growth of 7.8 per cent in the first quarter. India will be "winners, come what may", Goyal said. "The world understands the capabilities of India. Several countries want to do free trade agreements with us. They want to increase trade and improve ties with India. Some are even afraid of our talent. We have no objection to that either," said the Union Minister in the video. 

Piyush Goyal's US visit 

Piyush Goyal's remarks come a day before he visits the United States amid the ongoing trade tensions. The visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties and address key trade issues, sparked by President Donald Trump's latest tariff imposition against India. The development also comes as negotiations between India and the US appear to be gaining momentum after the ties between the two nations witnessed a thaw following recent positive exchanges between PM Modi and Trump. Recently, US chief negotiator Brendan Lynch and his Indian counterpart Rajesh Agrawal held a detailed discussion on the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) in New Delhi.

After the meeting was over, the Commerce Ministry affirmed that the meeting remained "positive" and that both sides agreed on a mutually beneficial trade agreement.

ALSO READ | Piyush Goyal to visit US on Sept 22 amid ongoing trade tensions

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
