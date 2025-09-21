Piyush Goyal's sharp jibe at Trump's H-1B visa fee hike: 'A bit afraid of...'

Suhana Khan cheers for Aryan Khan after The Ba***ds of Bollywood receives rave reviews, shares his childhood photo with dad Shah Rukh Khan, calls him...
Canada, Australia, UK recognise Palestinian statehood, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu calls it..., says ‘people of Israel aren't...’
Asia Cup 2025: Sahibzada Farhan’s 'gunfire' celebration after fifty goes viral during IND vs PAK clash - Watch
Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill drop four catches as India fumble in field vs Pakistan in Super 4 clash
India gets powerful 200 MWe nuclear reactor, to boost its next gen submarine with new capabilities; check details
Zubeen Garg to be cremated with full state honours on this date, informs Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Aamir Khan will work with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan only if this condition is met: 'I think we three are...'
Viral mother-son dance video sparks outrage over boundaries: 'Santoor Mommy'
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Amid tense atmosphere, Fakhar Zaman stops to sign autographs for Indian fans; pic goes viral
Former Punjab Minister Harmail Singh Tohra dies from prolonged illness
INDIA
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal sharply reacted to US President Donald Trump's recent order to hike H-1B visa fee to USD 100,000 (Rs 88 lakh). Here's what he said.
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal sharply reacted to US President Donald Trump's recent order to hike H-1B visa fee to USD 100,000 (Rs 88 lakh), stating that the world is a "bit afraid of India's talent". Goyal, a Lok Sabha MP from North Mumbai constituency, posted a snippet from his speech at an event.
In his speech, he highlighted that India achieved a growth of 7.8 per cent in the first quarter. India will be "winners, come what may", Goyal said. "The world understands the capabilities of India. Several countries want to do free trade agreements with us. They want to increase trade and improve ties with India. Some are even afraid of our talent. We have no objection to that either," said the Union Minister in the video.
Piyush Goyal's remarks come a day before he visits the United States amid the ongoing trade tensions. The visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties and address key trade issues, sparked by President Donald Trump's latest tariff imposition against India. The development also comes as negotiations between India and the US appear to be gaining momentum after the ties between the two nations witnessed a thaw following recent positive exchanges between PM Modi and Trump. Recently, US chief negotiator Brendan Lynch and his Indian counterpart Rajesh Agrawal held a detailed discussion on the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) in New Delhi.
After the meeting was over, the Commerce Ministry affirmed that the meeting remained "positive" and that both sides agreed on a mutually beneficial trade agreement.
ALSO READ | Piyush Goyal to visit US on Sept 22 amid ongoing trade tensions