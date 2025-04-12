Speaking at the Italy-India Business, Science, and Technology Forum, Goyal stressed that any agreement will be made only if it benefits the Indian people.

India will not rush into any trade deal or negotiate under pressure, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said after the United States paused its reciprocal tariffs on India for 90 days. This move by Washington is seen as an opportunity for both nations to speed up talks on a bilateral trade agreement.

Speaking at the Italy-India Business, Science, and Technology Forum, Goyal stressed that any agreement will be made only if it benefits the Indian people. “We never negotiate at gunpoint. Time constraints may motivate quicker talks, but we will not hurry unless India’s interests are fully protected,” he said.

He added that trade negotiations with the US, UK, EU, and other countries are moving forward, keeping the goal of a developed India (Viksit Bharat) by 2047 in mind. While he did not share specific details, Goyal noted that successful talks require both sides to understand each other’s concerns.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also spoke on the topic at the Carnegie Global Technology Summit. He said India is prepared for urgent negotiations with the US, especially since US President Donald Trump’s tariff decisions shifted the global trade environment.

Jaishankar said that the US now has a more aggressive approach to global trade and expects more from its partners. “This time, we are ready for a high level of urgency. Our trade deals are very challenging, but we are dealing with people who are ambitious and focused,” he noted.

He also said that during the earlier Trump administration, both countries had strong views about each other but lacked mutual understanding. That, he said, has changed now.

Talking about the European Union, he acknowledged that negotiations have been slow over the years but pointed out that there were long periods when talks did not happen at all.

Jaishankar concluded by saying that both the US and China have major influence in global trade, especially in areas of technology.