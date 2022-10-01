Pitbull attacks 12 people in Punjab’s Gurdaspur, retired army man kills dog in self-defence

Pitbull (Representational image)

In yet another incident of a dog bite, a Pitbull attacked 12 people across five villages in Punjab's Gurdaspur, leaving them seriously injured. The dog covered around 15 km from Tango Shah village to Chuhan village, attacking people on its way, India Today reported.

When the dog attacked a retired army man, he killed the dog in self-defence. The dog first bit two labourers near Tango Shah village. Both of them managed to save themselves. Later, the dog attacked Dilip Kumar who was sitting at his residence. Dilip’s brother saved his life by dragging him inside the gate from the street. After attacking others, the pitbull reached another village around 5 am and attacked and injured morning walkers.

Pitbull then ran towards Chuhan village and attacked a retired armyman, Captain Shakti Singh, who was walking in the fields and badly injured his arm. Singh caught the dog and put a tick in the dog's mouth. Villagers then came to his rescue and Singh, along with others, killed the dog.

Earlier, Panchkula Municipal Corporation (near Chandigarh) banned the 'ferocious' pitbull and rottweiler breeds of dogs as pets within the city limits.

READ | Rottweiler, Pitbull breeds banned in THIS Uttar Pradesh city; violators to pay fine