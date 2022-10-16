Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Pitbull attack in Haryana: Dog brutally attacks woman, 2 kids in Rewari; victim gets 50 stitches

The two children were discharged from the hospital on Saturday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 10:29 AM IST

Pitbull attack in Haryana: Dog brutally attacks woman, 2 kids in Rewari; victim gets 50 stitches
picture for representation

In yet another incident of a dog bite, a woman in Rewari, Haryana, was attacked by her pit bull dog. The woman was admitted to a hospital and had to undergo 50 stitches on her leg, hand and head, her family told PTI. The dog had also attacked her two children, who suffered injuries. Her children were discharged from the hospital on Saturday.

Suraj, a former sarpanch of the village, said when he along with his wife reached home on Friday, their pet dog attacked his wife. The pet attacked their two children also.

After hearing their cries, nearby people rescued the woman and the children from the dog. The injured were rushed to the hospital.

Suraj said, Even after hitting the dog with sticks several times, it did not stop.

(with inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Ponniyin Selvan star Sobhita Dhulipala looks sizzling hot in shimmery blue saree, photos go viral
Hina Khan looks stunning in white ruffled saree, drops photos on Instagram
Diwali 2022: Here are some fun games to play with family and friends on your Diwali party
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's jaw-dropping look in sexy white outfit breaks internet
5 reasons to add beetroot in your daily diet for healthy jump-start of winter season
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Popular magician OP Sharma passes away in Kanpur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.