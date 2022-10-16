Pitbull attack in Haryana: Dog brutally attacks woman, 2 kids in Rewari; victim gets 50 stitches

picture for representation

In yet another incident of a dog bite, a woman in Rewari, Haryana, was attacked by her pit bull dog. The woman was admitted to a hospital and had to undergo 50 stitches on her leg, hand and head, her family told PTI. The dog had also attacked her two children, who suffered injuries. Her children were discharged from the hospital on Saturday.

Suraj, a former sarpanch of the village, said when he along with his wife reached home on Friday, their pet dog attacked his wife. The pet attacked their two children also.

After hearing their cries, nearby people rescued the woman and the children from the dog. The injured were rushed to the hospital.

Suraj said, Even after hitting the dog with sticks several times, it did not stop.

(with inputs from PTI)