Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Centre to release postal stamp on Pingali Venkayya, designer of India's national flag, today

Pingali Venkayya, the designer of India's national flag, became synonymous with the spirit of a free and independent India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 05:59 AM IST

Centre to release postal stamp on Pingali Venkayya, designer of India's national flag, today
File photo

To mark the birth anniversary of Pingali Venkayya, the designer of India’s national flag, the Central government will release a special commemorative postage stamp on Tuesday, August 2.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the stamp at a programme in New Delhi, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy said on Sunday. He revealed that the original flag designed by Pingali will be displayed at the event. The Central government has also invited family members of Pingali to the programme.

A postage stamp in his honour was released in 2009. Also, the Vijayawada station of All India Radio was named after him in 2014. And last year, his name was proposed for the Bharat Ratna by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

Who was Pingali Venkayya?

Born near Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) on August 2, 1876, Pingali had designed many models of the national flag. In 1921, Mahatma Gandhi approved a design during the Indian National Congress meeting in Vijayawada. The national flag that we see today was based upon his design. 

Venkayya was a fervent freedom fighter and the designer of the Indian national flag who went on to become synonymous with the spirit of free and independent India. 

He was a farmer, a geologist, a lecturer at the Andhra National College in Machilipatnam, and fluent in Japanese. He became instantly famous as `Japan Venkayya`.

In 1916, he published a booklet titled `A National Flag for India`. It not only surveyed the flags of other nations, but also offered 30-odd designs of what could develop into the Indian flag.

(With inputs from agency)

READUse tricolour as profile pic on social media between August 2-15: PM Modi urges citizens

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CWG 2022: Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak finishes 5th in women's vault Final
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.