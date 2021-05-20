Pinarayi Vijayan sworn in as Kerala CM for second time, son-in-law included in cabinet

Veteran Communist leader, 76-year-old Pinarayi Vijayan took oath as the Chief Minister of Kerala for the second successive term on Thursday. He was administered the oath by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan in a brief ceremony conducted at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Moments after being sworn in Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted, "Took the oaths of office and secrecy, as the Chief Minister of Kerala. Together, let us realise a people's alternative, and build a Nava Keralam!"

Vijayan was elected the parliamentary party leader on Tuesday. The new Kerala state cabinet will have 21 members including the Chief Minister.

This time, the ruling Left Democratic Front has decided to replace all sitting ministers, including health minister KK Shailaja who has won praise for her handling of the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Pinarayi Vijayan will head an all-new 20-member cabinet including 12 from the CPM and four from the CPI. The new team has three women - Dr R Bindu, Chinchu Rani and Veena George, one more than last time.

CPI leader Veena George will be the first woman journalist-politician to become a state-level minister, after winning the Aranmula seat in the Pathanamthitta district.

CPM leader PA Mohammad Riyas, who is Vijayan's son-in-law, has been named in the new list. 75% of the new cabinet are first-time ministers and 10 are first-time MLAs.