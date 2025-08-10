Pilots can now fly until 65 as Air India raises retirement age; non-flying staff to work till…

Air India has raised the retirement age for pilots to 65 years and for non-flying staff to 60 years. Currently, the retirement age for both pilots and non-flying staff at the airline is 58. Aviation regulator DGCA permits commercial pilots to work till the age of 65 years at the maximum.

Air India has taken a big step in the case of its staff, pilots and non-flying staff. The airline has raised the retirement age for pilots to 65 years and for non-flying staff to 60 years, sources said on Friday. Currently, the retirement age for both pilots and non-flying staff at the airline is 58 years. CEO and MD Campbell Wilson made the announcement about raising the superannuation age at the airline's townhall, said sources.

What is the maximum age limit of Air India pilots?

Air India pilots' retirement age will be increased to 65 years and that of non-flying staff will be raised to 60 years, a move that will also bring their superannuation age at par with erstwhile Vistara, reported PTI. Air India, which is owned by Tata Group, is staffed with 24,000 workers which include around 3,600 pilots and almost 9,500 cabin crew members. However, the airline’s announcement did not clarify if the retirement age for cabin crew, which is also currently 58 years, has been raised or not.

In the past few months, Air India has been facing massive troubles since the Ahmedabad plane crash incident. This raised safety concerns and also highlighted other issues, after which some pilots and cabin crew members have quit the airline.

Some sources told PTI that aviation regulator DGCA permits commercial pilots to work till the age of 65 years at the maximum. Vistara, a joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines, was merged with Air India in November 2024. However, while the merger was taking place, what discomforted the pilots of Air India was the difference in the retirement age limits between them and their counterparts at Vistara.

“There was discontent among pilots of erstwhile Air India and Vistara over some issues, including different retirement ages. That issue has been resolved,” a source told ToI. He added, “With Vistara merging into Air India last Nov, the retirement age of pilots has been raised to 65 to bring parity.”

(With inputs from agency)