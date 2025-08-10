Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

What is Captagon? Saudi customs foil attempt to smuggle over 400,000 pills hidden in sheep, here's what we know so far

Pilots can now fly until 65 as Air India raises retirement age; non-flying staff to work till…

'Bomb se udaane, goli maarne ki...': Udaipur Files producer Amit Jani receives death threats, says 'ye khud ko Bihar ke...'

'Deeply shocked by...': Actor Rahman reacts to accusations made against Shwetha Menon

Good news for Anil Ambani, as Reliance Infra gets SC nod to recover Rs 28,483 crore through…

This is world’s first stealth fighter armed with Zircon hypersonic and nuclear KH-102 missiles, capable of striking targets thousands of kilometres away

This Islamic nation issues BIG statement on Israel's Gaza move, urges Muslim nations to unite, says 'forced Palestinians...'

Meet man, IIM alumnus, who left Rs 1 crore job to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching with AIR…, currently posted in...

'Will not allow second partition of Ukraine': Zelenskyy ahead of Trump-Putin meet in Alaska

BIG statement by Pakistani Defence Minister Khwaja Asif on India's Op Sindoor, 'Not a single Pakistani aircraft...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
What is Captagon? Saudi customs foil attempt to smuggle over 400,000 pills hidden in sheep, here's what we know so far

What is Captagon? Saudi customs foil attempt to smuggle over 400,000 pills hidde

Pilots can now fly until 65 as Air India raises retirement age; non-flying staff to work till…

Pilots can now fly until 65 as Air India raises retirement age; non-flying staff

'Bomb se udaane, goli maarne ki...': Udaipur Files producer Amit Jani receives death threats, says 'ye khud ko Bihar ke...'

Udaipur Files producer Amit Jani receives death threats

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV

OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

HomeIndia

INDIA

Pilots can now fly until 65 as Air India raises retirement age; non-flying staff to work till…

Air India has raised the retirement age for pilots to 65 years and for non-flying staff to 60 years. Currently, the retirement age for both pilots and non-flying staff at the airline is 58. Aviation regulator DGCA permits commercial pilots to work till the age of 65 years at the maximum.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 10, 2025, 08:44 AM IST

Pilots can now fly until 65 as Air India raises retirement age; non-flying staff to work till…
Pilots can now fly until 65 as Air India raises retirement age; non-flying staff to work till 60

TRENDING NOW

Air India has taken a big step in the case of its staff, pilots and non-flying staff. The airline has raised the retirement age for pilots to 65 years and for non-flying staff to 60 years, sources said on Friday. Currently, the retirement age for both pilots and non-flying staff at the airline is 58 years. CEO and MD Campbell Wilson made the announcement about raising the superannuation age at the airline's townhall, said sources.

What is the maximum age limit of Air India pilots?

Air India pilots' retirement age will be increased to 65 years and that of non-flying staff will be raised to 60 years, a move that will also bring their superannuation age at par with erstwhile Vistara, reported PTI. Air India, which is owned by Tata Group, is staffed with 24,000 workers which include around 3,600 pilots and almost 9,500 cabin crew members. However, the airline’s announcement did not clarify if the retirement age for cabin crew, which is also currently 58 years, has been raised or not.

In the past few months, Air India has been facing massive troubles since the Ahmedabad plane crash incident. This raised safety concerns and also highlighted other issues, after which some pilots and cabin crew members have quit the airline.

Some sources told PTI that aviation regulator DGCA permits commercial pilots to work till the age of 65 years at the maximum. Vistara, a joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines, was merged with Air India in November 2024. However, while the merger was taking place, what discomforted the pilots of Air India was the difference in the retirement age limits between them and their counterparts at Vistara.

“There was discontent among pilots of erstwhile Air India and Vistara over some issues, including different retirement ages. That issue has been resolved,” a source told ToI. He added, “With Vistara merging into Air India last Nov, the retirement age of pilots has been raised to 65 to bring parity.” 

 

(With inputs from agency)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi takes BIG step as it passes School Fee Regulation Bill 2025, CM Rekha Gupta says, 'Justice to all...'
Delhi takes BIG step as it passes School Fee Regulation Bill 2025, CM says...
'I will remove you from the team....': Sanju Samson reveals shocking words from Gautam Gambhir during tough career phase
Sanju Samson reveals shocking words from Gautam Gambhir during tough career phas
‘Either sign declaration or...’: Election Commission comes down heavily on Rahul Gandhi over 'vote theft' claim
‘Either sign declaration or...’: EC comes down heavily on Rahul Gandhi over...
Coolie: Rajinikanth film to become biggest Tamil opener globally, set to beat Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, has already earned Rs...
Coolie: Rajinikanth film to become biggest Tamil opener globally
Big blow to Pakistan! Cross-border tensions with India cost Rs 127 crore loss in two months due to....
Big blow to Pakistan! Cross-border tensions with India cost Rs 127 crore loss in
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV
OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE