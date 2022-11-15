Pilot supporters urge Congress leadership to resolve leadership issue before Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Rajasthan

Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot - File Photo

The power tussle between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot seems to be far from over. The political turmoil in Rajasthan remained shelved for a while in wake of the Congress president polls, but now Pilot loyalists have come up with a new demand.

Leaders from the Hadoti region who are considered close to Pilot have urged the party high command to resolve the leadership crisis in Rajasthan before the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra enters the states through Hadoti in the first week of December, reports The Indian Express.

Party leaders in Jhalawar, Kota and Bundi held press conferences last Saturday and Sunday and demanded that pending issues, including that of state leadership, should be addressed through one-to-one interactions between the central leadership and party MLAs in the state.

"While there is excitement regarding the Bharat Jodo Yatra, there is uncertainty in state Congress politics. The Congress workers and people of the state are awaiting a quick decision (on Chief Minister) through one-to-one discussion with MLAs so that in an election year, we can work unitedly towards a win," The Indian Express quoted a joint statement by former Bundi zila pramukh Rakesh Boyat, Chairman of Bundi Urban Cooperative Bank Satyesh Sharma, and others.

"It would be appropriate to take a final decision on the pending issue in Rajasthan before Bharat Jodo Yatra enters the state, so that the confusion in the party can be ended… additional delay may have a negative effect on the party’s prospects," the statement added.

Rajasthan will go to polls in less than a year from now and Pilot supporters feel that the party high command should appoint him as the CM without any delay.

They believe that Pilot should have been made the CM on September 25 itself, when the CLP meeting was scheduled to take place but was called off after around 90 Gehlot loyalists held a parallel meeting at Dhariwal’s residence and submitted resignation to Assembly Speaker CP Joshi.

Speculations were rife that following the meeting, road would be clear for Pilot to become the next chief minister of Rajasthan as Gehlot was tipped to the party president.

The report on the crisis, submitted by Kharge and senior leader Jairam Ramesh to the party high command, had neither indicted Gehlot nor gave him a clean chit. However, this eventually resulted in Gehlot pulling out of the rup-up to the coveted post.