Pilot suffers heart attack mid-air with 126 passengers on board, makes emergency landing in Nagpur

A major accident was averted on Friday with a Bangladeshi plane carrying about 126 passengers. The pilot suffered a heart attack mid-air, after which the plane had to be landed at the nearest airport in an emergency.

According to reports, a plane of 'Biman Bangladesh' was going from Muscat to Dhaka. There were 126 people on this Boeing aircraft. While passing over Chhattisgarh in India, the pilot suddenly suffered a heart attack. The co-pilot immediately reported the incident to Kolkata ATC and sought help for the emergency landing of the plane.

Since the plane was near Raipur at that time, the Kolkata ATC advised him to land at the nearest Nagpur airport. After this, the plane was landed at Nagpur Airport in Maharashtra in an emergency at 11:40 am. Also, the pilot of the plane was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital through an ambulance.

Notably, the official name of Bangladesh's airline is 'Biman Bangladesh'. Like the rest of the countries, Bangladesh had suspended its airline due to the corona pandemic. Now after the situation has improved, Bangladesh has started air travel services for other countries including India.