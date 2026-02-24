Pilot's Call is Final: DGCA announces new stringent mandates, tells airlines to put safety first, not profit

IDFC First Bank Pays Up: Rs 583 Crore credited to Haryana Govt amid ongoing fraud probe
DGCA reviewed comprehensive accident data from the past decade, which identifies non-adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), inadequate flight planning, and training deficiencies as the primary causative factors in aircraft accidents.
Amid rising air accidents, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation(DGCA) held a high-level meeting on Tuesday with all Non-Scheduled Operators (NSOPs) to prioritise safety over commercial interests while affirming that the pilot-in-command's decision to divert, delay or cancel a flight for safety reasons is final. The DGCA said their decision must be respected by operators without commercial considerations. The development comes amid two air accidents in less than a month involving small aircraft.
Meanwhile, NCP leader Ajit Pawar died on the morning of January 28 after the aircraft carrying him crashed while attempting to land at the Baramati airport in Pune district. Five people were killed in the accident. An aircraft, which was on a medical evacuation flight from Ranchi to Delhi, crashed on Monday evening in Jharkhand, killing seven people.
