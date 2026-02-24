FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Pilot's Call is Final: DGCA announces new stringent mandates, tells airlines to put safety first, not profit

DGCA reviewed comprehensive accident data from the past decade, which identifies non-adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), inadequate flight planning, and training deficiencies as the primary causative factors in aircraft accidents.

Varsha Agarwal

Feb 24, 2026

Pilot's Call is Final: DGCA announces new stringent mandates, tells airlines to put safety first, not profit
Amid rising air accidents, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation(DGCA) held a high-level meeting on Tuesday with all Non-Scheduled Operators (NSOPs) to prioritise safety over commercial interests while affirming that the pilot-in-command's decision to divert, delay or cancel a flight for safety reasons is final. The DGCA said their decision must be respected by operators without commercial considerations. The development comes amid two air accidents in less than a month involving small aircraft.

DGCA: New stringent safety mandates

DGCA reviewed comprehensive accident data from the past decade, which identifies non-adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), inadequate flight planning, and training deficiencies as the primary causative factors in aircraft accidents.

  • Under a set of new measures "aimed at enforcing a zero-tolerance policy toward safety compromises within the NSOP sector", the regulator emphasised that safety must remain the absolute priority, superseding all commercial considerations, charter commitments, or VIP movements.
  • An organisation's leadership must prioritise safety above all other criteria, emphasising that the Pilot-in-Command's decision to divert, delay, or cancel a flight for safety reasons is final and must be respected by operators.
  • The regulator aims to implement several immediate measures, including Mandatory Public Disclosures, Safety Ranking, Intensive Audits, Management Responsibility, Stricter Penalties and Maintenance Scrutiny, ​ to address systemic weaknesses in decision-making and to ensure operational discipline.
  • A mandatory disclosure policy is introduced to address transparency. They are required to disclose critical safety information on their websites, including aircraft age, maintenance history, and pilot experience. This ensures that customers are fully informed about the standards of the aircraft they charter.
  • The regulator is planning to implement a safety ranking mechanism of all non-scheduled operators and the criteria for such ranking. Safety rankings will be published on the DGCA website for public information.
  • The authority will conduct increased random Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) audits and cross-verify ADS-B data, fuel records, and technical logs to detect unauthorised operations or the "falsifying" of data.
  • Accountable managers and senior leadership will be held personally responsible for systemic non-compliances, noting that safety lapses cannot simply be blamed on pilots.
  • The DGCA said that pilots found violating Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) or attempting to land below safety minima may face license suspensions of up to five years. Operators failing to meet compliance standards will be penalised, and licenses or permits may be suspended, it said.
  • The release said that increased monitoring will be applied to older aircraft and those undergoing ownership changes. The regulator will audit NSOPs that run their own Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities; those found lacking adequacy will be required to outsource maintenance to approved organisations.
  • The regulator noted that weather-related accidents are often the result of poor judgment rather than the unpredictability of weather."Operators are mandated to establish real-time weather update systems and strict compliance of established SOPs. Additionally, recurrent training for pilots must have greater emphasis on weather awareness strategies and decision-making in uncontrolled environments.
  • After the completion of phase 1 of the special safety audit of NSOPs in early March 2026, Phase 2, covering the rest of the NSOPs will be undertaken."Additionally, a physical workshop on safety will be convened following the completion of current intensive audits to ensure all stakeholders are aligned with these new operational mandates.

Meanwhile, NCP leader Ajit Pawar died on the morning of January 28 after the aircraft carrying him crashed while attempting to land at the Baramati airport in Pune district. Five people were killed in the accident. An aircraft, which was on a medical evacuation flight from Ranchi to Delhi, crashed on Monday evening in Jharkhand, killing seven people.

(With inputs from ANI)

