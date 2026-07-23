PIL for NIA probe into CJP, student movement filed; Delhi High Court to hear petition

The PIL has been filed by Satish Kumar Aggarwal, a former Vice-President of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, through advocates Sneh Vardhan and Pratibha Sinha.

The Delhi High Court agreed on Thursday to take up on Friday a PIL demanding an NIA investigation into the ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ demonstration and its July 20 march to Parliament.

The case was mentioned for urgent listing before a Bench headed by Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia.

Advocate Barun Kumar Sinha, appearing for the petitioner, sought immediate listing of the case.

The PIL has been filed by Satish Kumar Aggarwal, a former Vice-President of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, through advocates Sneh Vardhan and Pratibha Sinha.

PIL lists Centre, NIA, CBI, Delhi govt

The respondents include the Union of India, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Delhi Police Commissioner and the Government of NCT of Delhi.

According to the petition, protests over the alleged NEET paper leak began at Jantar Mantar on June 6, 2026, and culminated in the "Sansad Chalo" march on July 20. The petitioner alleges that the protest turned violent, resulting in stone-pelting, injuries to police personnel, attacks on journalists, damage to public and private property, obstruction of emergency services and attempts to move towards Parliament House.

The petition seeks directions to the NIA or any other specialised investigating agency to probe the July 20 incident, including the alleged attempt to breach the Parliament area and attacks on police personnel. It also seeks transfer of all FIRs registered by the Delhi Police in connection with the incident to the investigating agency.

Further, it asks the Court to direct authorities to identify all persons responsible for violence, vandalism, obstruction of emergency services and damage to public and private property, register FIRs wherever required and take action in accordance with law.

'CJP protest inflenced by political leaders, other groups': PIL

The PIL alleges that what began as a protest over the NEET examination was later influenced by political leaders and other groups.

It further raises allegations regarding foreign funding and the involvement of certain activists and organisations, and seeks an investigation into those aspects.

The petitioner contends that while peaceful protest is a constitutional right, it cannot be used as a cover for violence, damage to property or acts affecting public order and national security.

(With ANI inputs)