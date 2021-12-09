Pictures: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav marries long-time friend Rachel

Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national President Lalu Prasad Yadav has started his new life. He married his long-time friend Rachel on Thursday in Delhi. Only family members and some special guests have attended Tejashwi Yadav's engagement and marriage. Only a few selected people from Bihar attended this marriage.

The 32-year-old got hitched to Rachel about whom not much is known barring the fact that the couple has known each other since childhood and the bride's father is a Haryana-based businessman.

In the pictures, Tejashwi's wife Rachel is seen taking blessings by touching the feet of the elders of her family. She can be seen touching Tejashwi's elder brother i.e. Tej Pratap's feet.

The wedding, pictures of which are floating on social media, took place within minutes of a ring ceremony, reminding people of the Hindi adage "chat mangni pat byah".

"Our leader has set an example by abjuring pomp and show at his wedding", state RJD president Jagadanand Singh said, catching his breath in the midst of frantic sweet distribution. When he was teased by reporters that he did not share details of the wedding till the eleventh hour, Singh quipped "why should I have done otherwise? By just getting a whiff, you scribes raised a storm yesterday. Disclosing everything would have caused a stampede at the function. Tejashwi certainly did not want that".

The wedding ceremony was performed with full fanfare according to Hindu rituals. Both Rachel and Tejashwi are friends from school days and they used to study together in Delhi.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav with whom the first family of Bihar politics shares family ties besides close relatives.

There has been palpable excitement among the RJD camp since the previous day when word spread that the heir apparent of the party's founding chief was going to start a family.

Tejashwi is the eighth of the nine children of Lalu-Rabri and the last one to tie the nuptial knot. The subdued manner in which he did so, however, marked a stark contrast with the ostentatious weddings of other less politically fancied siblings of the former Deputy CM who is now the leader of the opposition