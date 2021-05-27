Picture of wrestler Sushil Kumar thrashing Sagar Dhankar with stick on May 4 surfaces

A picture of murder accused Olympian Sushil Kumar, allegedly thrashing the now deceased junior wrestler Sagar Dhankad has surfaced. In the picture, Kumar can be seen hitting the victim with a stick. It is being said that this picture is from the night of 4-5 May, in which the man lying on the ground is junior wrestler Sagar Dhankar.

According to Delhi Police, "This picture is from the time when Sushil along with his colleagues kidnapped wrestler Sagar and brought him to Chhatrasal Stadium. Here Sushil and his associates beat him with sticks and hockey. In the photo, the wrestler Sagar was lying on the ground, and Sushil had a stick in his hand. It proves that Sushil was present on the site.

At present, Sushil and his accomplice arrested in the Sagar Dhankar Murder Case are on the remand of Delhi Police. Apart from Sushil Kumar, a team of Crime Branch of Delhi Police is constantly questioning and cross-checking their statements.

The real story of the allegations against Sushil

On the night of May 4, wrestler Sagar Dhankhar was killed at Chhatrasal Stadium. It was not a fight in a rage, but revenge. In fact, on the day of the crime, notorious gangster Kala Jathedi's nephew Sonu, Ravindra and others had a fight with a Sushil over a flat in Delhi's Model Town. They intimidated Sushil and grabbed the collar of his shirt.

After the skirmish, Sushil went through his disgraceful exasperation. Angry and tense, he decided to take revenge on the same day. For this, Sushil resorted to goons of the infamous Neeraj Bawana and Asauda gang. Sushil gathered more goons from Haryana within a few hours. According to the police, Kumar and his associates allegedly assaulted fellow wrestler Sagar Dhankar along with Sonu at the stadium on May 4 night. Dhankar succumbed to his injuries later.

Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava, representing Delhi Police, submitted that some CCTV footage, the alleged weapon used for committing the offences and also the mobile phones are yet to be recovered by the police as he sought 12 days custody.

The magistrate had noted that no one is above law and law treats everyone equally and our Constitution guarantees the right to life and liberty to all persons subject to exceptions. The court added the allegations against the accused persons are grave in nature.

The Delhi Police have filed an FIR under Sections 302 (murder), 308 (culpable homicide), 365 (kidnapping), 325 (causing grievous hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

They have also included Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of IPC and various sections under the Arms Act.