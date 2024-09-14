India

Picture of Lord Ganesha’s idol in police van sparks row in Bengaluru: Here's what we know so far

The protest was organised by the Bengaluru Metropolitan Ganesh Utsav Committee, calling for action against the stone pelters and the release of Hindu members who were arrested after the clash

A group of protestors carrying a Ganesh idol gathered near Townhall in Bengaluru demanding action against a stone pelting incident during an immersion procession in Nagamangala taluk on September 12. The protest was organised by the Bengaluru Metropolitan Ganesh Utsav Committee, calling for action against the stone pelters and the release of Hindu members who were arrested after the clash. However, the protest was denied permission by the police. In response, police detained around 40 individuals to maintain order. The Ganesh idol was taken from the protestors and placed in a police van, according to reports. Meanwhile, many BJP leaders accused the Congress-led state government of disrespecting religious sentiments and mishandling the situation. State BJP president BY Vijayendra criticised the government for failing to protect religious practices and demanded an apology for what he described as an insult to Lord Ganesha. ಗಣೇಶೋತ್ಸವ ಹಿಂದೂಗಳ ಧಾರ್ಮಿಕ ಶ್ರದ್ಧೆ ಹಾಗೂ ಸಾಂಸ್ಕೃತಿಕ ಸಂಗಮದ ದ್ಯೋತಕ. ಈ ಉತ್ಸವದ ಆಚರಣೆಗೆ ಎಲ್ಲೆ, ಕಟ್ಟುಪಾಡುಗಳನ್ನು ಮೀರಿ ಅಬಾಲವೃದ್ಧರಾದಿಯಾಗಿ ಪ್ರತಿಯೊಬ್ಬರೂ ಸಂಭ್ರಮಿಸುವ ಉತ್ಸವದ ಹಬ್ಬ. ಹಿಂದೂಗಳ ಧಾರ್ಮಿಕ ಆಚಾರ-ವಿಚಾರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಮೊದಲ ಪೂಜೆ ವಿಘ್ನ ನಿವಾರಿಸುವ ವಿನಾಯಕನಿಗೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತದೆ. ಈ ಕಾರಣದಿಂದಾಗಿಯೂ ಗಣೇಶನಿಗೆ… pic.twitter.com/LHc8LVWTpk September 14, 2024 As tensions rise, the incident has sparked a political controversy, with opposition leaders accusing the government of mishandling the situation and hurting religious sentiments. With inputs from agencies

