Rahul Gandhi urged Stalin to oppose the delimitation Bills to expand Lok Sabha to 850 seats, as Jairam Ramesh posted "picture abhi baaki hai, bro" ahead of Parliament's Nov 30 special sitting.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday posted a short, filmy line on X, "picture abhi baaki hai, bro", as the INDIA bloc tried to bring the DMK on board to oppose the Centre's proposed delimitation Bills. The post came just a day before a special sitting of Parliament scheduled for November 30.

Rahul Gandhi reaches out to Stalin

Head of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi said top leaders would fly to Chennai to ask DMK president MK Stalin to join the INDIA bloc in opposing the delimitation Bills. He asserted that increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats to 850 will undermine democracy and allow the BJP-RSS to manipulate India's political landscape.

"An expansion to 850 seats will finish democracy in India. It will give BJP-RSS unlimited space to redraw India's entire electoral map to their advantage," Gandhi wrote. He added that Stalin had always stood firm against anti-Tamil forces and that the parties must defeat the Bill together in the national interest, in Tamil Nadu's interest, and to protect the Constitution.

Stalin responds, Kharge plans meetings

Stalin thanked Gandhi for recognising the DMK's role in protecting the Constitution and the rights of states. He said the DMK has always put Tamil Nadu and Tamil people first while taking decisions."We will not compromise on this path and I'm confident that history will judge us as Kattabommans and not Ettappans," Stalin said. Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will meet Stalin in Chennai and Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday, with Sonia Gandhi likely to accompany him.

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What the centre has proposed

The Centre will introduce a package including the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026 and a UT laws amendment, seeking to raise Lok Sabha strength to 850 members, 815 from states and 35 from UTs.