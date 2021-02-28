Pics of 'mobile home' on auto go viral, Anand Mahindra wants to get connected with architect

Gaining a lot of positive attention online, the picture of an auto-rickshaw turned into a mobile home went viral on social media. Designed by architect and innovator Arun Prabhu NG of Chennai, the pictures of the mobile home garnered a lot of responses, with many people expressing their awe at its design.

One such person who was duly impressed by the idea was Mahindra Group's Chairman, Anand Mahindra, who wanted to get in touch with the architect and see if he could design an even more ambitious setup. Mahindra shared his opinion that Arun Prabhu NG created the space as part of a larger trend to remain mobile.

Mahindra said in his tweet, "Apparently Arun did this to demonstrate the power of small spaces. But he was also on to a larger trend: a potential post-pandemic wanderlust & desire to be 'always mobile.'"

"I’d like to ask if he’ll design an even more ambitious space atop a Bolero pickup. Can someone connect us?" he probed.

Apparently Arun did this to demonstrate the power of small spaces. But he was also on to a larger trend: a potential post-pandemic wanderlust & desire to be 'always mobile.' I'd like to ask if he'll design an even more ambitious space atop a Bolero pickup. Can someone connect us? https://t.co/5459FtzVrZ

A user went on to share the contact details of the innovator and shared a video that showed the interiors of this mobile home. Another user had previously shared how the mobile home was reportedly built with just an auto and Rs 1 lakh.

The head of the Mahindra group is known to look for and support innovative concepts and ideas shared by people on social media. Netizens were quick to comment on his post, sharing what they thought of the concept.

"Future of Housing & Mobility.... Integration & Innovation Everything going into Micro," said a user.

Another user commended Mahindra for taking an interest. "Great that you appreciate the inherent talents and give lend them a helping hand," commented the user.