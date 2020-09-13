Photos, videos allowed on flights but passengers can't use recording gadgets that create chaos: DGCA

Passengers can take photos or selfie and videos inside flights, DGCA "clarified" on Sunday. However, the aviation regulator added that passengers can't use any recording equipment that creates chaos, disrupts flight operations, violates safety norms or is banned by the crew members.

The clarification comes a day after the DGCA had said that a scheduled flight will be suspended for a period of two weeks if anyone is found taking photographs inside the plane. Airlines were also asked to take necessary punitive action against those found clicking pictures inside the aircraft.

The DGCA in its clarification said: "It is clarified that a bonafide passenger travelling in an aircraft engaged in scheduled air transport services may do still and video photography from inside such an aircraft while in flight; take-off and landing." It added, "However, this permission does not include use of any recording equipment which imperils or compromises air safety; violates prevalent norms; creates chaos or disruption during operation of a flight or expressly prohibited by the crew. Action may be initiated against those persons found in violation of the above guideline.".

This comes after the DGCA had sought a report from IndiGo Airlines over the photography and videography in Chandigarh-Mumbai flight two days back, in which actor Kangana Ranaut was present.

The chaos in the 6E-264 flight of IndiGo took place on Wednesday. Ranaut had boarded the flight to return from Chandigarh to Mumbai, where the civic body had demolished portions of her residence. In the bid to take a comment from the actor on the demolition, a group of journalists followed Kangana on the flight where media persons could allegedly be seen flouting COVID-19 norms.

Existing regulations forbid taking pictures from an aircraft in flight and at an aerodrome without written permission from top officials in DGCA. Also, taking pictures at a defence aerodrome of when the flight is landing or taking off is completely forbidden.

The Saturday order stated that as per Rule 13 of the Aircraft Rules 1937, no person is allowed to take any photographs inside a flight except when permission is granted by the DGCA or the Civil Aviation Ministry.

As per the DGCA rules, an airline can put an "unruly passenger" on its "no-fly list" for a certain period of time after an internal enquiry.

DGCA has now clarified the regulations in wake of rising cases of violations that had increased the security risks in the airline operations. Also, cases of violations have also been reported from airline crew itself with family pictures in the cockpit.

