Phansi Ghar row: Mysterious chambers in Delhi Assembly building used for executions? Historians say this

A row has erupted over the mysterious chambers and secret tunnel in the Delhi Assembly building. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday called for a detailed inquiry and the registration of an FIR over the alleged misrepresentation of a section of the Delhi Assembly building as a 'Phansi-Ghar' (execution room), and said the signage should be removed. The structure was renovated and inaugurated in 2022 by then chief minister Arvind Kejriwal as a phansi-ghar.

What did the Delhi Assembly Speaker say?

Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Thursday that the matter will be referred to the Privileges Committee for inquiry that will summon former CM Kejriwal, along with others. Gupta had earlier told the House that the structure was actually a 'tiffin room' as per records. Displaying a 1912 map of the assembly complex, he had said on Wednesday that there was no documentation or evidence indicating that the space was used for executions. Earlier, AAP had said that the BJP was trying to shield the British by saying that there was no execution room.

CM Rekha Gupta rejects claims

The BJP government led by Rekha Gupta has dismissed the claim of the former AAP government that the underground chambers beneath the Delhi Assembly were once gallows linked to the Red Fort. The ruling government asserted that the space merely housed a service staircase used for delivering tiffins during the British Raj.

When was the Delhi Assembly building built?

The Delhi Assembly building, located on Old Secretariat Road, was built in 1912 for the Imperial Legislative Council when Delhi became the capital. After various administrative uses post-independence, it became the seat of the Delhi Legislative Assembly in 1993.

Historians and archaeologists reject claims of tunnel, phansi ghar

Historian and author Sohail Hashmi said it was 'highly unlikely' that the Legislative Council acted as both judge and executioner, regularly carrying out executions on its own premises, India Today reported. A Delhi-based historian, Rana Safvi, told the channel, "The Delhi Vidhan Sabha building was constructed in 1912, and it seems very improbable that there would be a tunnel which connected it to the Red Fort."