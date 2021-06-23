Good news! Pfizer gears up to supply 1 billion vaccine doses to India in 2021, approval in “final stages”

The US-based vaccine maker has revealed that it is in the final stages of getting the approval from the Indian government for its COVID-19 vaccine.

As per Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, the company will supply one billion doses to India within 2021, once it is approved.

“India will receive 2 billion doses, of which, 1 billion this year. We have pledged to provide one billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine this year to nations under the mid and low-income category, including India. We are discussing right now with the Indian government and we are in the very very final stages of finalising this agreement. First, we need to get an approval for this vaccine in India to be able to import," Bourla said at the USA-India Chamber of Commerce annual summit.

Pfizer for India

CEO Bourla earlier reiterated the company’s commitment to partner India in the country’s fight against COVID-19. Pfizer is quickly mobilising the “largest humanitarian relief effort in the company’s history.”

“We are in a good place to get our vaccine approved in India. While the Serum Institute will continue to be the backbone of India’s vaccine plan, we hope to also contribute. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will provide additional doses to India’s vaccination drive," Bourla added.

The Indian government may be set to grant indemnity from liability to Pfizer and Moderna in a bid to fast-track their vaccine’s approval, as was reported earlier in June. Indemnity will give protection to them from any legal liability. This mean they can’t be sued in India.

A leading media house had reported that a top health ministry official had told that the approval for the American pharma giants’ COVID-19 vaccines will be in line with the approach taken by the US and other countries.

AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria has backed the granting of indemnity to Moderna and Pfizer, saying the move will accelerate vaccination for both adults and children.