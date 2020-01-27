PFI mobilised Rs 120 crore during anti-CAA protests, Kapil Sibal, Indira Jaising among recipients: Report

In a shocking revelation, evidence has been unearthed suggesting that the Popular Front of India (PFI) mobilised funds to the tune of Rs 120 crore during to anti-CAA protests that happened in December last year.

According to sources quoted by Zee News, the money was transferred to noted personalities including Congress leader Kapil Sibal, Indira Jaising, Dushyant A Dave and Abdul Samand. While Rs 1.65 were transferred to PFI Kashmir, 77 lakh were given to Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal. Dushyant Dave got Rs 11 lakh, Indira Jaisingh was given 4 lakh and Abdul Samad was transferred Rs 3.10 lakh. Another beneficiary is Tamil Nadu based firm New Jothi group, that is engaged in the business of plastic bags.

The transaction is said to have taken place through 73 bank accounts.

A scruitny of the transactions, as recorded in these bank accounts, revealed that Rs 120.5 crore was credited in these accounts and the same was withdrawn on the same day or within two to three days, leaving the very nominal balance in these accounts.

The report further said that nine offices have also been opened in the Shaheen Bagh area to fund the ongoing protest.

(This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more information)