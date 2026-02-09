PF on UPI: EPFO to soon let you withdraw your provident fund through UPI apps, here's all you need to know

The EPFO will roll out a new mobile phone application enabling EPF money withdrawal, along with other services like passbook balance. Currently, the member uses either the Universal Account Number (UAN) portal or the UMANG app to access their EPF accounts and avail of their services.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation(EPFO) is working on a new mobile application that may allow subscribers to withdraw a portion of their EPF savings through the UPI payment gateway. The move aimed at modernising retirement fund access and efforts to reduce claim processing time and improve digital service delivery, sources told PTI.

EPFO will be able to withdraw their employees' provident fund (EPF) directly into their bank accounts through UPI payment gateway using its newly designed mobile application to be launched in April this year, a top source said. As per PTI sources, the labour ministry is working on a project where a certain proportion of the EPF will be frozen, and a large chunk will be available for withdrawal through their bank account using UPI.

According to the sources, the new dedicated app will further improve the accessibility and delivery of services for EPFO subscribers. The source also explained that subscribers will be able to view the eligible EPF balance available for transfer to their seeded bank accounts in the mobile application. They will be allowed to use their linked UPI PIN to complete the transaction, ensuring a secure transfer of funds to their bank accounts.



How does PF withdrawal via UPI work?

For simplified PF withdrawals, the EPFO is launching a new digital process which may work following ways