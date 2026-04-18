Peyush Bansal's Lenskart releases fresh In-Store Style Guide following major 'No bindi, No tilak' controversy; Check what's allowed, banned
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INDIA
Peyush Bansal's Lenskart has released a fresh detailed 'style guide' for its store employees after a major backlash.
Peyush Bansal's Lenskart has released a fresh detailed 'style guide' for its store employees after a major backlash. In a fresh statement, Lenskart clarified that in the new guidelines, every symbol of faith and culture, bindi, tilak, sindoor, kalawa, mangalsutra, kada, hijab and turban are allowed. As per new In-Store Style Guide, all employees are permitted to wear all "Cultural or religious items like sacred threads, bangles, kalawa, mangalsutra, kada or any other."
Lenskart on its X, issued a statement, 'We have heard you. Clearly and openly. Over the past few days, our community and customers have spoken - and we have listened. Today, we are standardizing our In-Store Style Guide and sharing it publicly and transparently."
Lenskart on its new guideline mentioned that it care about "professionalism, hygiene, and fully respect personal, cultural, and religious expression", while listing down accessories, footwears, bottoms and more which are allowed under 'Yes' and which are banned under 'no' caegories.
ALLOWED
The Yes category included Lenskart-issued T-shirt during work hours, clean and well-fitted tops, plain dark blue jeans in straight/regular/slim fit, small jewelry (earrings, nose pins, rings, chains), cultural/religious items like bindi, tilak, sindoor, mangalsutra, kada, kalawa, company-approved name tags, and non-offensive tattoos/markings.
NOT ALLOWED
The No category included non-approved colors, torn/faded/distressed tops or jeans, large logos or graphics, open footwear, dirty/damaged shoes and Flashy or oversized items, noisy or unsafe accessories.