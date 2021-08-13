Petrol to get cheaper in THIS state by Rs 3 per litre, government to incur loss of Rs 1,160 crore

The Tamil Nadu government would incur a loss of Rs 1,160 crore by reducing the petrol price, state Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan said.

In a big relief to the people of the state, the petrol price in Tamil Nadu has been slashed by Rs 3 per litre. The announcement to this effect was done by state Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan on Friday during the budget session for the financial year 2021-22. The decision was taken on the behest of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

After winning the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections this year, it is the first budget session of the DMK government after coming to power. Finance Minister Thiagarajan published a 'White Paper' report on the state's finances in the Assembly. The Tamil Nadu government would incur a loss of Rs 1,160 crore by reducing the petrol price, the state Finance Minister said.

This is also the first paperless budget session for the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

Main pointers from the budget speech

Fund for social security pensions increased to Rs 4807.56 crore for the year.

Rs 32,599 crores allocated for school education in the state.

A total of Rs 81,884.70 crore allocated for the education development of Adi Dravidars and tribals.

Rs 1725 crore has been allocated for the MGR lunch scheme for the Financial year 2021-22.

The state's revenue deficit is expected to be Rs 58,692.68 crore for the year 2021-22.

The maternity leave for government employees has been raised to one year.

Rs 6607.17 crore allocated for irrigation by the Tamil Nadu government.

The state will set up sports arenas in every legislative assembly constituency at the cost of Rs 3 crore each.

Tamil Nadu allocates Rs 225.62 crore for sports and youth development.

The government decides to set up industrial parks in Ranipet, Theni and Tirunelveli districts.