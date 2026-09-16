Petrol Pumps threaten to block UPI payments above Rs 2,000 over Rs 5 extra charge

Petrol pump dealers across India threaten to stop UPI payments of Rs 2000+ and switch to cash if Rs 5 MDR is imposed. FAIPT, AIPDA seek exemption citing wafer-thin margins of Rs 2.40-3.40/litre fixed by OMCs.

Petrol pump dealers across India have threatened to stop accepting unified payments interface (UPI) payments of Rs 2,000 and above and switch to cash if they are required to pay a flat merchant discount rate (MDR) of Rs 5 per transaction, saying the charge would further squeeze their wafer-thin margins.

Dealers from Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, Karnataka and Rajasthan told HT that MDR in any form is an additional burden on their wafer-thin margins of around Rs 2.40-3.40 per litre, which are also determined by the government through its oil marketing companies (OMCs).

"We may have to stop accepting UPI payments of Rs 2,000 and above if exemption is not allowed to fuel retailers," Federation of All India Petroleum Traders (FAIPT) spokesperson Monty Sehgal said.

There are 1,03,023 petrol pumps across the country as of April 2026. While more than 90% of pumps are operated by three state-run OMCs - Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) - the balance are owned by private oil firms such as Nayara, Jio-BP and Shell.

Dealers seek exemption, say fuel prices fixed by OMCs

In a letter to the Union government and state-run OMCs, the Akhila Karnataka Federation of Petroleum Traders (AKFPT) asked for an exemption on the basis that petroleum retail outlets cannot be compared with ordinary retail businesses.

"The selling prices of petrol and diesel are determined by the respective Oil Marketing Companies, and petroleum dealers operate on a prescribed dealer commission and margin structure. A dealer does not have the freedom to increase the Retail Selling Price," it said.

Uttar Pradesh-based dealer Hemant Sirohi said country-wide petrol pumps undertake 23.9 million UPI payments worth Rs 1,573 crore, with 20% above Rs 2,000 having an implication of Rs 230-250 per day per pump.

NPCI clarifies fuel gets flat Rs 5 rate

NPCI FAQs released on Tuesday explained that fuel purchases at petrol pumps via UPI qualify for a flat concessional rate of Rs 5 for payments over Rs 2,000. For all fuel payments under Rs 2,000, MDR remains at 0%.

In a letter dated September 16, the All India Petroleum Dealers Association (AIPDA) asked for complete exemption, saying fuel is an essential commodity and payments exceeding Rs 2,000 are routine.