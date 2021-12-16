Petrol prices may come down as Modi government takes big decision

The common man is troubled by the high prices of petrol. However, there might be slight relief soon as the Modi government has taken a big decision and reduced the GST rate on ethanol from 18% to 5% under the Ethanol Mixed Petrol (EBP) program. Under the EBP program, ethanol is mixed in petrol.

The information was shared by Minister of State for Petrol and Natural Gas Rameshwar Teli in Lok Sabha.

It may be noted that the government released the rate of ethanol from 2014. For the first time in 2018, the government had fixed the rate of ethanol-based on the raw material used to make it. The purchase of ethanol by public sector oil companies has also gone up. Ethanol supply year (ISY) has increased from 38 crore litres in 2013-14 to more than 350 crore litres in the current ISY year 2020-21.

The government decides the purchase price of ethanol produced from sugarcane-based feedstock such as C&B heavy molasses, sugarcane juice, sugar, sugar syrup. Along with this, the purchase price of ethanol produced from grain-based feedstock is fixed by the public sector marketing companies on an annual basis. The government has taken several steps to limit sugar production in the country and increase domestic production of ethanol, including allowing the replacement of heavy molasses, sugarcane juice, sugar and sugar syrup for ethanol production.

It may be recalled that the government had last month increased the prices of ethanol extracted from sugarcane for blending with petrol by Rs 1.47 per litre. These prices have been increased for the 2021-22 marketing year starting from December. The government says that adding more ethanol to petrol also reduces pollution and gives farmers a way to earn a separate income.