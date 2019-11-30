Petrol prices hiked for second consecutive day; diesel unchanged

Petrol prices in the country received a hike on Saturday for the second consecutive day while diesel prices remained the same.

The petrol price in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai is now costlier by five paise per litre and in Chennai, it is costlier by six paise per litre. The new prices for petrol in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai are therefore Rs 74.86, Rs 77.54, Rs 80.51 and Rs 77.83 per litre, respectively.

The prices of diesel in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai have remained unchanged - therefore they are priced at Rs 65.78, Rs 68.19, Rs 69 and Rs 69.53 per litre respectively.

The February contract of Brent crude, the benchmark crude oil on the International Market Intercontinental Exchange, on Friday was trading at $ 60.75 a barrel, down by 3.98 per cent from the previous session.

At the same time, American Light crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was trading at $ 55.42 a barrel with a decline of 4.63 per cent in January contract of West Texas Intermediate.

The crude oil prices in the international market edged lower by $3 a barrel in the last week.