Petrol price raised by 51 paise, diesel to cost 61 paise more in Delhi; check new rates here

Fuel prices in Delhi were hiked by the oil marketing companies for the 14th day in a row. From now on, petrol and diesel will cost Rs 78.88/litre and Rs 77.67/litre respectively in Delhi.

The price of petrol is increased by 55 paise (from Rs 78.37/litre) a litre while that of diesel by 63 paise (from Rs 77.06/litre) a litre.

Notably, oil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These firms on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs.

The prices of petrol and diesel have increased in the national capital by Rs 5.88/litre and Rs 6.50/litre, respectively, since 9th June.