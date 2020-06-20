Petrol price raised by 51 paise, diesel to cost 61 paise more in Delhi; check new rates here

Headlines

Fintech BPO India: Cynergy BPO – The Impact of Advanced Tech in Front and Back Office CX

KD Live and KD Publication Join Forces to Launch BPSC Program and "Golden Book"

5 Best Sites to Buy TikTok Followers

Want to Boost Your Business Loan Approval Chances? 6 Tips to Consider

Section 108 teaser: Nawazuddin Siddiqui has to find missing billionaire to win his case, film to release on this date

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Fintech BPO India: Cynergy BPO – The Impact of Advanced Tech in Front and Back Office CX

KD Live and KD Publication Join Forces to Launch BPSC Program and "Golden Book"

5 Best Sites to Buy TikTok Followers

10 popular South Korean actors

10 nutrients for healthy bones other than calcium and vitamin D

10 ways to lower uric acid levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Watch: Full Carcade Rehearsal Conducted In Delhi Ahead Of G20 Summit

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

Section 108 teaser: Nawazuddin Siddiqui has to find missing billionaire to win his case, film to release on this date

Shah Rukh Khan's security gets tightened after protests outside Mannat, it's not because of Jawan, real reason is...

Naseeruddin Shah says 'mainstream cinema has ruined taste of audience': 'Every film has references from Mahabharata...'

HomeIndia

India

Petrol price raised by 51 paise, diesel to cost 61 paise more in Delhi; check new rates here

Fuel prices in Delhi were hiked by the oil marketing companies for the 14th day in a row.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 20, 2020, 08:34 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Fuel prices in Delhi were hiked by the oil marketing companies for the 14th day in a row. From now on, petrol and diesel will cost Rs 78.88/litre and Rs 77.67/litre respectively in Delhi.

The price of petrol is increased by 55 paise (from Rs 78.37/litre) a litre while that of diesel by 63 paise (from Rs 77.06/litre) a litre.

Notably, oil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These firms on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs.

The prices of petrol and diesel have increased in the national capital by Rs 5.88/litre and Rs 6.50/litre, respectively, since 9th June.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani may launch India’s cheapest 5G phone at Reliance Industries’ AGM, check details

Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute over 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on this date

Kota hostels install nets to make balconies, lobbies 'suicide proof'

IMD Weather update: Heavy rainfall alert in Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim; check rain forecast here

Shah Rukh Khan's security gets tightened after protests outside Mannat, it's not because of Jawan, real reason is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE