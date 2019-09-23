Petrol price hiked by Rs 0.29 in Delhi, new rate Rs 73.91 per litre

Petrol prices have surged in Delhi once again, this time by Rs 0.29. Therefore, the new rate for petrol in the national capital stands at Rs 73.91, a notch higher from the earlier Rs 73.62.

In the last six days, petrol prices registered a marked increase as global supplies have been hit following the drone strikes on two Saudi Aramco factories in Abqaiq and Khurais provinces of Saudi Arabia on September 14. PTI reported that this is the biggest hike in six days period since daily price revision was introduced in 2017.

The petrol prices in Delhi on September 14 - the day Aramco facilities were hit - was at Rs 71.97/litre. After a 5-paisa hike on September 15, the prices were kept unchanged the next day.

However, they were increased by Rs 0.14 on September 17 and subsequently hiked by Rs 0.25, Rs 0.29, Rs 0.35, Rs 0.29 and Rs 0.27 on September 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22. Since September 17, petrol prices were increased by Rs 1.59/litre in six days. And now the prices have been knocked up higher by Rs 0.29.

The unprecedented drone missile strikes on key oil facilities in Saudi Arabia on September 14 have disabled 5% of the global supply ad the prices have shot up.

Although global oil prices have cooled since the spike on September 16 but remain on the edge.

The attack affected 60% of Saudi Arabia's total oil production.