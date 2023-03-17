Petrol, diesel prices unlikely to go down in near future in India: Report

Representational Image

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) have to recoup Rs 18,000 crore in accumulated losses owing to high crude prices in the past quarters, so petrol and diesel prices may not fall anytime soon in India, according to CNBC-TV18 report. A drop in crude oil prices has led to speculation that India may soon reduce its already low fuel costs.

As a result of American bank failures including Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, the price of a barrel of Brent crude oil has dropped from above USD 100 to USD 75.03.

It is noteworthy that since May 2022, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lowered prices by Rs 8 per litre for petrol and Rs 6 per litre for diesel by lowering the excise charge, fuel prices in India have remained relatively unchanged for many months.

According to CNBC-TV18, government sources have dismissed the prospect of a price decrease at this time, saying it may take the oil marketing companies a long time to recoup losses of over Rs 18,000 crore.

The Petroleum Ministry previously responded to a question about fuel prices by saying that while the price of crude oil (Indian basket) in rupees per barrel increased by 23% between December 2021 and March 2023, the Retail Selling Price of Petrol and Diesel at Delhi only increased by 1.08 % and 3.40 %, respectively.

Also, READ: Ram Mandir construction going on in full swing, check new viral photos

However, the ministry said that public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have not raised prices for petrol and diesel since 6th April 2022, despite the fact that global prices have hit record highs during that time.