Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for 14th day, check citywise rates

The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Thursday across various cities in the country for the 14th straight day in a row. It was on November 4, Diwali 2021, that the government had cut excise duty on petrol and diesel to bring rates slightly down from the record-high levels.

According to Indian Oil Corporation, the cost of one litre of petrol in Delhi currently stands at Rs 103.97 per litre and of diesel at Rs 86.67 per litre. As for Mumbai, the cost of one litre of petrol is Rs 109.98 and of diesel is Rs 94.14.

Citywise petrol and diesel rates

In Kolkata, the current petrol and diesel prices stand at Rs 104.67 and Rs 89.79 per litre, respectively.

In Chennai, the petrol and diesel cost Rs 101.40 and Rs 91.43 per litre respectively.

In Bengaluru, petrol is retailed at Rs 100.58 per litre and diesel at Rs 85.01 per litre.

In Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at Rs 108.20 and diesel costs Rs 94.62 per litre.

With Rajasthan cutting VAT on petrol and diesel prices recently, 26 states and Union territories (UTs) have so far reduced VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.

Meanwhile, States/UTs which have not undertaken any reduction in VAT in petrol and diesel are Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh.