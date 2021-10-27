Petrol, diesel prices touch all-time high after latest revision today - Check rates in your city

The prices of petrol and diesel were increased again today, pushing the rates to an all-time high record ahead of Diwali. With the latest hike, the price of petrol in Delhi now stands Rs 107.94 per litre, while that of diesel is at Rs 96.67 a litre. The fuel prices in Mumbai is Rs 113.80 per litre for petrol while it is Rs 104.75 a litre for diesel.

The price of petrol in Chennai is Rs 104.83 per litre while diesel stands at Rs 100.92 a litre. In Kolkata, the rate of petrol is Rs 108.46 per litre. The rate of diesel in Kolkata now stands at Rs 99.78 a litre.

The hike in fuel prices comes after a pause in the revision of rates for two consecutive days after they remained October 25 and 26. Before that, the rate of petrol and diesel increased for five consecutive days, from October 20 to October 24. The prices of petrol and diesel were unchanged on October 18 and 19.

Nearly 85 per cent of India's oil demands are met through import thus the rate of local rates are as per international oil prices. This should be noted that state-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) do the daily price revisions of petrol and diesel.

The price of international Brent Crude has reached over a three-year high, of over $86 per barrel amid increasing global demands as OPEC+ is moving slowly on increasing productions, an IANS report said.