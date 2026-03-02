FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Petrol, diesel prices today: Know how rising crude oil prices will affect rates in India?

Amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East region, the international crude oil prices have surged massively, which could lead to an increase in petrol and diesel prices in the coming days.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Mar 02, 2026, 08:36 PM IST

Oil prices play a vital role in a country's economic growth, and disruption in the global energy supply chain could highly impact those nations that are dependent on others for energy needs. Currently, oil traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, which handles nearly 20 percent of global oil and gas trade, is halted due to extremely high insurance rates amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, leading to a surge in crude oil prices on Monday.

 

In India, increased oil prices could also see higher costs for ultimate consumers, and the first place its effect can be seen is at the fuel pumps.

 

The prices of petrol and diesel in India are released daily, and they depend on factors like international crude oil rates, INR-USD exchange rates, taxes, and dealer margins.

 

Current crude oil prices amid Middle East conflict

 

On Monday, the Brent crude oil prices jumped by nearly 8 percent to $78.69 per barrel from Friday's close of $72.87 per barrel. If some experts are to be believed, the petroleum companies in India could increase petrol and diesel prices around Holi.

 

The current prices of petrol and diesel in Delhi are Rs 94.72 and Rs 87.62, respectively. The prices of petrol in the nation's capital could touch the Rs 100 mark, and diesel could surpass the Rs 90 mark.

 

Even the CNG prices are expected to rise in the coming days. The current CNG rate per kg in Delhi is Rs 77.09, which could cross the Rs 80 mark.

 

Experts also believe that the price of international crude oil could even touch the $100 mark if the conflict in the Gulf region continues for too long.

