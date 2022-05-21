BREAKING: Kerala announces tax cut on petrol, diesel

The Left government's Finance Minister, KN Balagopal, announced the decision. (File)

New Delhi: Hours after the Central government announced excise duty cuts on petrol and diesel, the Kerala government has reduced the state tax on the two essential commodities. The Left government's Finance Minister, KN Balagopal, has said that the state will reduce its tax on petrol and diesel by Rs 2.41 per litre to Rs 1.36 per litre.

"The Kerala government announces a cut in tax on petrol and diesel by Rs 2.41 and Rs 1.36 respectively," he was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress has attacked the Centre over the move, saying it has the capacity to decrease the excise duty further.

"It is not good enough as (Central Govt) increased the price of petrol and diesel by Rs 10 recently. The Central government still has the flexibility to reduce excise duty more instead of pressuring the states (to reduce VAT) as the state's finances are mostly in difficulty," TMC MP Saugata Roy said.